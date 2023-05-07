James Nesbitt delivers spoken word performance at King’s Coronation concert

The Coleraine-born actor spoke on a large screen at the event shortly after Prince William gave a speech.

James Nesbitt backstage at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Pic: Ian West/PA Wire — © PA

Northern Ireland actor James Nesbitt has brushed off some slight technical difficulties to perform a poem as part of King Charles III’s Coronation concert.

Mr Nesbitt took centre stage in front of 20,000 guests at Windsor Castle following a speech given by Charles’ son Prince William and a rendition of God Save the King.

The Coleraine-born actor appeared to pause momentarily before his moment.

“Bear with it,” he quipped as the crowd broke into a second cheer, after which he delivered a bespoke piece of prose written by the Chair of the Royal Society of Literature, Daljit Nagra.

The piece formed the introduction to the ‘Light Up the Nation’ segment of the concert, with ten places lit across the UK using projectors, lasers and drones.

"No one’s an island when each is at home in the hope and glory,” he began.

The written piece made reference to the history of the UK, and spoke of the “parades of light travelling from Windsor to iconic heartlands across the realm”.

“Imagine across the waters of Belfast our Titanic dockyard, and the blood, sweat and the toil that launched a thousand ships,” continued Mr Nesbitt.

The poem made reference to locations around the UK, with Mr Nesbitt breaking into a Welsh accent at the mention of its capital Cardiff.

"Everywhere I look within our shores, I feel a new phase, a new chapter must begin, just now, so let’s light up the nation like a smile,” concluded the prose.

Mr Nesbitt then handed over proceedings to musician Paloma Faith, who launched into her song ‘Lullaby’.

The singer was among a number of stars to perform at the event, with Katy Perry dedicating a rendition of her hit ‘Firework’ to the King.

"Thank you for bringing out the firework in so many young people,” she said.