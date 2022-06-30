James Nesbitt putts on a show at Irish Open Pro-Am

Former footballer Robbie Keane shakes hands with actor James Nesbitt after teeing off on the 1st hole during Pro-Am day of the Horizon Irish Open 2022 at Mount Juliet Estate

Bloodlands actor Jimmy Nesbitt secured Pro-Am joy for his team at the Horizon Irish Open with a fine putt on the 18th hole at Mount Juliet.

The Broughshane man took to the Co Kilkenny venue in one of four celebrity fourballs alongside former Republic of Ireland footballers John O’Shea and Robbie Keane, and they were accompanied by professionals Marcus Armitage and Alvaro Quiros on the front and back nines respectively.

And it was Nesbitt who sunk an important par putt on the final hole to earn them a share of top spot with a combined score of 33-under-par, tied with the group headlined by professionals Matthew Jordan and Tapio Pulkkanen.

“The knees were a bit shaky over that one — it’s much more stressful than acting! Acting’s easy compared to this!” laughed Nesbitt of his crucial winning putt.

“But to play with John and Robbie, and the two pros, Marcus and Alvaro, was fantastic, and it was a bonus that we all played well.

“I had a few good shots, a few good putts. Had my share of bad holes too! But my back nine was quite good, I was happy with that. I’m delighted. You feel like a pro for the day.

“It’s wonderful and it showcases this part of the island in a great way and these pictures will be shown around the world over the next few days which is fantastic.”

It was a star-studded field for the Pro-Am at Mount Juliet, with former Ulster, Ireland and British and Irish Lions rugby player Rory Best a surprise addition to the event having not originally been listed in the draw, joining Ireland Sevens rugby player and former Love Island contestant Greg O’Shea and five-time All-Star and former All-Ireland winning Galway hurling hero Joe Canning in playing alongside former Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton and Nacho Elvira.

Rory Best during the Pro-Am day

LPGA Tour star Leona Maguire made an appearance, too, the Cavan ace back in Ireland after appearing at the KPMG PGA Championship and playing the front nine as one half of a professional duo with Germany’s Matti Schmid alongside a trio from BMW.

Best’s former Ireland team-mate Rob Kearney was joined in a fourball by another ex-Republic of Ireland footballer Stephen Hunt and Today FM presenter Dermot Whelan, with Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Ross Fisher their professionals.

In the morning wave, former five-time All-Ireland winning Kerry football star Tomás Ó Sé, five-time Irish champion jockey Johnny Murtagh and World Championship winning snooker legend Ken Doherty were joined by Dean Burmester and Marcel Siem.

Clandeboye’s Jonathan Caldwell, who played the back nine, shared his Pro-Am team with former Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjørn, and finished fifth at 29-under-par, while Ardglass man Cormac Sharvin shared a group with the Netherlands’ Wil Besseling.

The real action gets under way at Mount Juliet today, where the Northern Irish trio of Caldwell, Sharvin and Warrenpoint amateur Colm Campbell will look to win on home soil.

Caldwell leads off the local contingent at 8.20am, with Campbell and Sharvin in back-to-back groups at 2.20pm and 2.30pm respectively.