James Nesbitt ‘saddened’ by sectarian graffiti in Portrush and defends involvement in Ireland's Future event

James Nesbitt has revealed he is “saddened” and “unnerved” by sectarian graffiti which appeared on a wall in Portrush.

The message threatening the Cold Feet actor is being treated by police as a hate crime.

It appeared weeks after Nesbitt was the keynote speaker at an event in Dublin organised by a campaign group advocating for a united Ireland.

The graffiti, on a wall reportedly located near a property that the Bloodlands actor owns, carried the slogan ‘1 x King, 1 x crown, no Pope in our town James Nesbitt’.

It follows Mr Nesbitt’s appearance at an Ireland’s Future event in Dublin last month.

Speaking on BBC NI’s Talkback programme, the Bloodlands actor said he found out about the incident while coming home from a holiday.

Images of the graffiti have been circulating on social media

"I actually was travelling back from holiday yesterday and I knew very little about it but my flight was delayed and as a result of that people were able to fill me in on the imagery,” he said.

“I woke up to quite a storm, it was a bit unnerving and it also saddens me a bit. It really saddens me because I am sorry this has been brought to Portrush, to my neighbours, brought to a community I love.

"I really love Portrush and I think and hope it doesn’t represent what the majority of people think there. What saddens me more, in a way, is some people may have misunderstood my positions.

"In a democracy people are entitled to engage in a public conversation about the future, that is all I was attempting to do when I took part in the Ireland’s Future debate. I was simply having a conversation about what this island might look like.

"I certainly don't promote any solution and don’t support any outcome. It saddens me people maybe didn’t fully analyse what I said.

"I am only an actor at the end of the day. I am given a platform and I could decide not to use that platform, I decide to do because I have never really left Ireland. It is my home I love it. I think there has to be a debate.”