James Nesbitt to be guest speaker at Ireland’s Future event

Northern Ireland movie and TV star James Nesbitt has been announced as a guest speaker for a Dublin event organised by a campaign group for a united Ireland later this year.

Nesbitt, star of shows Cold Feet and Bloodlands, and the 2002 feature film Bloody Sunday, will speak at Ireland’s Future’s October 1 event in Dublin’s 3 Arena.

Ireland’s Future describes itself as a group that advocates for and promotes debate around the future of the island, including the potential for “new constitutional arrangements”.

Making the announcement of the Coleraine actor’s planned appearance on Twitter, Ireland’s Future posted: “We are delighted to announce that Award winning actor Jimmy Nesbitt, the star of Cold Feet, The Missing & Bloodlands, will be our guest speaker at the @3ArenaDublin on Sat 1st October.”

It comes after fans of the hit show Bloodlands were given their first glimpse of shots from the second series, which will return to the screens next month.

The shots show Nesbitt as the series lead DCI Tom Brannick alongside fellow cast members Charlene McKenna, Lorcan Cranitch, Lola Petticrew and Chris Walley.