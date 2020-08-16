James Nesbitt to lay 'wonderful, inspirational' dad to rest

James Nesbitt with his dad Jim, who died on Friday

The father of Northern Ireland film and TV star James Nesbitt will be laid to rest on Monday morning after prayers at the family home in Castlerock.

Jim Nesbitt (91) died on Friday.

The former primary school headmaster was a well-known and popular figure in the north coast village and surrounding area.

His son James (55) - who shot to national fame as Adam in the hit comedy series Cold Feet - said his father had been inspirational.

"Dad wasn't only a wonderful parent he was my inspirational teacher and a good friend," the actor said.

"Generations of primary school children in rural Northern Ireland were taught a love of literature, arts, music, science and sport thanks to Dad.

"As well as being a brilliant teacher he was a passionate Coleraine football fan.

"He leaves behind a family who will miss him more than words can say and I speak for myself, and my sisters Margaret, Kathryn and Andrea, when I say that he was a truly great man, and a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather."

Read more Father of actor James Nesbitt passes away

Former Stormont Justice Minister Claire Sugden said Mr Nesbitt senior would be greatly missed by the local community.

"He was a lovely man, a real character. Everybody knew him. He was a big Coleraine FC fan, and loved going to the matches - but unfortunately in recent years he had become frail, and couldn't go as much as he wanted."

Family prayers will take place at 11.30am on Monday morning outside Mr Nesbitt's home at 18 Castle Walk, followed by interment at Downhill Burying Ground.

A death notice described Mr Nesbitt as the dearly-loved husband of the late May, dear father of Margaret, Kathryn, Andrea and James.

He was a grandfather of nine, and great-grandfather of three.