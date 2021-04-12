James Reel 'was one in a million' - tributes paid to young Silverbridge GAA footballer who died at weekend

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a talented young footballer and father of twin girls who died suddenly at the weekend.

James Reel, from Silverbridge, was described by a close friend as “one in a million” as well as “a loving husband and father, a loyal son and brother and an amazing friend to everyone who was lucky enough to know him”.

He was devoted to his devastated wife Mairead and daughters Maisey and Sadie.

Members of his local GAA club have flooded social media with messages of sympathy in the aftermath of his sudden death on Sunday.

Justin McNulty, who is SDLP MLA for Newry and Armagh, offered his condolences to the heartbroken Reel family.

“Tragically sad news about the sudden passing of James Reel RIP,” he said.

“My sincere sympathies with the Reel family and with James' friends, community and clubmates.”

His club, Silverbridge Harps, said it has suspended all activities this week out of respect for Mr Reel.

“It is with a profound sense of shock and sadness that we report the tragic passing of our club member James Reel RIP,” the club posted on social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Reel and Conlon families and their entire circle of friends. May James Rest in peace.”

Neighbouring GAA club Culloville Blues also extended their “deepest condolences to the Reel and McGeeney family”, as did Crossmaglen Rangers GFC who posted: “[We] send our deepest condolences to the Reel, Conlon and McGeeney families and our fellow gaels, Silverbridge Harps, on the sudden passing of James.”

Mr Reel’s friend Barra O Muiri, a Sinn Fein councillor, said he was “much-loved and respected by all who had the pleasure of knowing him”.

“James was a very talented tradesman, who had gained a reputation for himself as a master of steel and iron work and worked hard at building his business,” he told Armagh I.

“He was a talented footballer who represented his beloved Silverbridge Harps with pride on many occasions.”

He added: “Time spent with James was time well spent. Love to Mairéad and the girls, and solidarity with the Reel and Conlon families at this tragic time.”

Sinn Fein councillor Aoife Finnegan offered her “deepest sympathies” to Mr Reel’s widow and twin girls, adding that it was devastating “that this young man has been taken far too soon”.

James, who was predeceased by his mother Kathleen, is survived by father Bernard and siblings Majella, Aisling and Paddy.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.