Jamie Bryson claims he speaks to DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson on a weekly basis

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the BBC he has met with Mr Bryson twice in past year

Jamie Bryson says he engages with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson with such regularity because of matters to do with the Northern Ireland Protocol (Liam McBurney/PA).

Loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson has claimed he speaks with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson on a weekly basis about the NI Protocol after the DUP leader refuted any suggestion that he takes advice from Mr Bryson.

On the BBC’s Nolan Show Mr Bryson said the pair exchange information about the anti-protocol campaign and developments at Westminster.

The Unionist Voice editor also dismissed any suggestion that he has been a member of the UVF but said he engages with ex-UVF members and would not advise current members who have a “positive influence” to leave the paramilitary organisation.

Sir Jeffrey and Mr Bryson engage with such regularity, according to Mr Bryson, because the Protocol is the biggest constitutional issue in their lifetime and Sir Jeffrey knows Mr Bryson has contacts at Westminster.

Speaking to the BBC on Tuesday, Sir Jeffrey said the only advisors he has are within the DUP and described Mr Bryson as an individual who runs a blog and pro-union website.

“I think I’ve had two meetings with Jamie Bryson in the last year,” the Lagan Valley MP added.

The DUP leader was “absolutely clear” that he takes his own counsel and the DUP has its own decision-making processes which informs its strategy.

Speaking on the Nolan Show, Mr Bryson said he thinks people are making a “mountain out of a mole hill”.

He said it is being “maliciously presented by some” that he has influence over the DUP when he doesn’t.

“I don’t have any influence in the DUP. I’m not an advisor to the DUP. But I exchange views with Jeffrey on a regular basis and vice versa, he would keep me up to date with what’s going on at Westminster and I would express views to him.

“That’s not being an adviser. From my point of view that is simply good politics and good engagement from the leader of the DUP who wants to have a relationship with the loyalist community.

“I don’t in fact see any inconsistency. I know people have tried to stir what Jeffrey said into something negative and in fairness, I spoke to Jeffrey yesterday and I can assure you he didn’t mean anything dismissive.”

When asked how regularly he engages with Sir Jeffrey, Mr Bryson said there is “absolutely nothing improper” about the DUP leader engaging with the loyalist community.

Mr Bryson said it is a “fair analysis” to say that he speaks with the DUP leader on a weekly basis.

“Why wouldn’t I speak to him and why wouldn’t he speak to me,” Mr Bryson explained. “There’s absolutely nothing improper nor has there ever been anything improper about the conversations I have with Jeffrey Donaldson.”

The reason for the conversations, Mr Bryson said, is because Sir Jeffrey wants to have a “good relationship with the unionist and loyalist community, especially the grassroots unionist and loyalist community to be kept up to date with political developments”.

He added: “I imagine he sees me as a conduit to pass that information on and to ensure that people are kept up to date.

“And I think that’s probably what he was getting at yesterday when he spoke about the online website, he sees that as a platform whereby I can inform people about what’s going on.”

It was suggested elected MLAs and councillors wouldn’t engage with the DUP leader on a weekly basis.

“I’m not in the DUP so Jeffrey is probably doing outreach to other people within the grassroots unionist and loyalist community,” Mr Bryson said.

On the show Mr Bryson made clear he is not a member, nor ever has been, a member of the UVF or any proscribed organisation.

He added: “I engage and have engaged for many years in transition work with people who are involved, not only with the UVF, but the UDA, Red Hand Commandos and other groups, to assist and work on projects of a positive transition.

“And I have absolutely no shame in that whatsoever and I fundamentally believe that people from a conflict-related loyalist background have an absolute entitlement and should be a full part of society in peaceful and democratic ways and I will always defend their right to do that.

“Let me be equally clear, I absolutely, without equivocation condemn all forms of criminality, including the vile, disgraceful, disgraceful drugs trade and all young people should not be drawn in to drug dealing, to criminality, to anything of that sort.

“If you want to make a difference in unionism and loyalism the best way to do that is to get yourself educated, to engage in law, to join a political party or to engage in much of the positive work ongoing.”

Asked if he’s friends with members of the UVF, Mr Bryson said “I may well associate with people during the conflict who were in the UVF and I have absolutely no apology for that”.

He agreed that he speaks with members of the UVF about how to use the law and education to challenge injustices in society.

Mr Bryson said he would not advise long-standing members of the UVF who have a “positive influence”, and who can stop loyalism being “dragged into the gutter in terms of criminality” to leave.

He believes they should “use that influence positively” and “transition loyalism into a strong outfit which can use its influence positively within the law”.

“Anybody that finds themselves in an organisation who is being asked to deal drugs or do anything like that should get themselves out of those organisations, should not engage in crime in any shape or form.

“No young person should engage in crime,” Mr Bryson concluded.

The DUP has been contacted for comment.