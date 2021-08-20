Jamie Bryson death threat accused Brian Smith appears in court

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court charged with making threats to kill, threats to damage properly and harassment against loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

Brian Smith, with an address on the Cliftonville Road in north Belfast, was originally charged with having issued the threats over four days between the July 11 and 12 of this year.

However, at the first appearance hearing in Newtownards Magistrates Court on Friday, the charge was amended in relation to threats to include further dates between July 11 and 23 2021.

The defendant is charged with threats to petrol bomb two properties linked to Mr Bryson, “and without lawful excuse” threatening to kill the prominent loyalist.

He was arrested and charged in a high-profile PSNI operation in which heavily armed officers raided a properly in the north Belfast area last month.

It is understood the threats referenced the IRA and alluded to a senior north Belfast Republican, there is no suggestion the prominent republican had any knowledge of the alleged threats.

The case was adjourned until September 3.