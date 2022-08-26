Jamie Bryson: Police treating sickening phone calls made to loyalist as sectarian hate crime

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson has welcomed the news that police are treating a series of vile phone calls as a sectarian hate crime.

In a recent incident, Mr Bryson’s seven year old son was in the room when his father received a chilling, abusive call, threatening his boy.

The threats were sickening and sparked widespread outrage when Mr Bryson put a recording of the call on social media.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Police have received a report detailing numerous abusive phone calls over a period of time and an investigation has commenced.

"This is being treated as a sectarian hate crime at this time."

Last night, Mr Bryson tweeted that he welcomed the progress in the investigation.

"I look forward to the perpetrator being charged and thereafter facing a length custodial sentence for this evil crime," he tweeted.

Police are investigating what the activist says has been a campaign of hate spanning more than a year and over 1,300 calls.

Mr Bryson told the Sunday Life: ”The calls are persistent from an unknown number which can’t be blocked — and are regularly just deranged rants of sectarian abuse, but often encompass threats to me, my family and particularly my son.”

Last Thursday, the caller had threatened to sexually abuse Mr Bryson’s young son.

In a direct appeal to that caller he said: ”Come and face me man to man and say those things about my son.

"Or come out publicly, reveal yourself and explain to society why you have said what you have said.

"Whatever I have to say to someone, I say in the public domain and stand over. This coward hides behind a phone. But he will be caught

“My son is not a legitimate target. He is a seven year old boy."