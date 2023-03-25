Jamie Bryson says unionism has ‘nothing left to give’ after meeting DUP Windsor panel

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and the European Commission's Maros Sefcovic adopting the Windsor Framework on Friday morning in London.

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson has met with the DUP-convened panel set up to analyse the Windsor Framework.

The anti-Protocol campaigner met with the eight-member group chaired by Peter Robinson at La Mon Hotel near Belfast on Friday as the UK and EU formally adopted the renegotiated post-Brexit trade deal.

The consultative group – which also includes Baroness Foster, MP Carla Lockhart, Lord Weir, Ross Reed, John McBurney and assembly members Brian Kingston and Deborah Erskine – is due to publish its findings next week.

"The DUP panel led by Peter Robinson has positively engaged across unionism/loyalism, meeting with various persons and groups from all different backgrounds,” Mr Bryson tweeted following the encounter.

“That broad consultation is welcome. Nothing extraordinary or conspiratorial in any of that.”

On Saturday Mr Bryson took to social media again to tell NI Secretary Chris-Heaton-Harris that “it is always unionism urged to ‘compromise’.”

"When is nationalism ever required to ‘compromise’?” he asked.

“25 years of ‘unionism must give, so nationalism can get’.

"We have nothing left to give.We will not be sitting quietly at the back of the bus. @chhcalling come to terms with that.”

The DUP is under pressure to end its boycott of Stormont since MPs voted in favour of the Stormont brake mechanism in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

EU chief negotiator Maros Sefcovic was in London on Friday to ratify the new Windsor Framwork deal with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

It prompted first minister-elect Michelle O’Neill to tell the DUP it is “time to move forward”.

“The negotiation is over and the deal is done,” she said.

Meanwhile SDLP leader Colum Eastwood used his party conference speech to call on the DUP to “get back to work” telling delegates in Londonderry that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party must “come to terms with the significance of that massive majority in favour of the Windsor Framework”.

“Twenty-five years on, the truth is that the DUP still haven’t come to terms with the Good Friday Agreement,” he added.

Mr Eastwood said people in Northern Ireland have been left without a government in the middle of a health-service and cost-of-living crisis.

“The DUP need to get back to work or get out of the way,” he said.

However speculation is mounting that the DUP is poised to reject the framework which Mr Bryson has been railing against along with high-profile unionist politicians such as DUP MP Ian Paisley.

Those attending the the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) conference in Cookstown on Saturday have been told that to accept the Windsor Framework is to accept that Northern Ireland would “never again be a full part of the United Kingdom”.

Party leader Jim Allister described the formal sign-off on Friday as a “day of shame” for the United Kingdom.

He accused the Foreign Secretary of signing away “British sovereignty over a part of this kingdom” which he said confirmed that NI will be “treated like a colony” by being subject to European Union laws.

“Our British country has assented to a legal reality that we are under a customs code that operates on the basis that GB – our biggest market – is a foreign country,” Mr Allister said.

Mr Bryson has previously said the Windsor Framework “does not restore the Acts of Union” and “entrenches the subjugation” of NI.

The DUP appointed panel, which was set up to work independently, is expected to reconvene next week before reporting back to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

But the Secretary of State has made it clear there will be no further talks around the deal which was agreed after months of negotiations.

“The two sides to those negotiations which have concluded, the UK government and the European Union, are going to make the framework work,” Mr Heaton-Harris said.