Jamie Dornan pays tribute to late father Professor Jim Dornan at Belfast service

Actor Jamie Dornan has attended a service in memory of his late father Professor Jim Dornan at St Anne’s Cathedral on Sunday, days after the former doctor was honoured at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards.

Professor Dornan was a renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist in Belfast. He died in his home in Dubai in March 2021 after contracting Covid-19.

The service, which was led by the Archdeacon of Belfast Reverend Barry Forde, featured over 600 guests, colleagues and friends of Professor Dornan, in a gathering which acted as a service of thanksgiving and reflection.

Jamie joined his sisters Leisa, and Jess alongside his late father’s partner Dr Samina Dornan to pay tribute.

Those in attendance heard Leisa describe her father as a “pillar of strength and guiding hand” and how she celebrated “his genius wit and endless energy for life”.

Jessica Dornan Lynas said her father had “impulsiveness paired with generosity” and said it was her and her two siblings’ “honour of their lives” to be his children.

Jamie Dornan praised his late father for being able to “see and bring out the best in people.”

The service featured performances from the Belfast Community Gospel Choir, tenor Paul Byrom and fiddle player Cormac Duffin.

Jamie has previously spoken about how 2021 was his “worst year and the hardest” after he was stuck in hotel quarantine in Australia at the time of his father's death and due to the pandemic’s restrictions was unable to travel to be at his side.

On Friday, Professor Jim Dornan was celebrated for his career as one of the leading obstetricians and gynaecologist consultants to come from Northern Ireland at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards.

Actor and presenter of the award, James Nesbitt said: “This is a very painful yet extraordinary privilege to present this award. Jim Dornan was a very good friend of mine.

“I’m speaking at something tomorrow (Saturday’s Ireland’s Future event) and the only reason I’m speaking at it in Dublin is because Jim fired my imagination and belief in myself and belief in this place.

“Jim was someone that I learned so much from,” said Nesbitt, who also attended the service in Belfast on Sunday.

“He was someone with whom I laughed so much. And he was someone I was certainly not alone in loving so much.

“He was an extraordinary, unique, brilliant, passionate Irish legend.”

Collecting the award in honour of her father, Jessica Dornan Lynas said: “My father was the most amazing man and Jimmy has paid a beautiful tribute to him tonight and this ceremony has paid a beautiful tribute to him.

“We’re just genuinely blown away because we feel like every day we could sing his praises from the rooftops and from the mountains of Ireland, and it’s lovely to be recognised like this.

“Dad was honoured in various ways throughout his life but there’s been a dark cloud over us all really since he passed, so to have had this fortuitous lovely news is really special. We’re really touched as a family.”