‘Jaws of life’ equipment stolen from Co Tyrone fire station

Vital pieces of equipment were stolen from the Newtownstewart fire station in a burglary on Sunday evening.

Hydraulic cutters, known as the ‘jaws of life’ were taken along with an angle grinder, a drill and an electric saw.

Two men broke in through the back door of the Baronscourt Road station between 10.15pm and 10.45pm on Sunday night. They are understood to have made off in a grey or silver Volkswagen Passat.

The stolen equipment is often used to help rescue casualties from serious traffic accidents. As a result, firefighters from Newtownstewart Fire Station were unable to respond to road traffic collisions until the equipment was replaced.

David Nichol, Western Area Commander, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “Known as hydraulic cutters or ‘the jaws of life’, these vital pieces of operational equipment are used by Newtownstewart Firefighters to help rescue casualties from serious road traffic collisions - when seconds count in saving lives.

"I am appealing for all of these items to be returned to the Fire Station immediately.

“Newtownstewart Fire Station has had reduced operational capability twith Firefighters unable to respond to road traffic collisions in the area for a period of time until this equipment was replaced.

“I would like to reassure the local community that contingency arrangements are in place to maintain our full emergency response in the area. Arrangements are being taken to replace the equipment and contractors are also on site to repair the damage to the station,” Mr Nichol continued.

“Other items including an angle grinder, a drill and an electric saw have also been stolen and substantial damage was caused to the back door of the Fire Station from forced entry to the building.

“It’s very disappointing that NIFRS and local Firefighters who work tirelessly for their community, would be targeted in such a way that leaves the community without lifesaving equipment.

"I recognise the impact this has had on Newtownstewart Firefighters and I would like to thank them for their dedication to their community and their support at this time,” he added.

The PSNI’s Inspector McDermott said: "We received a report on Monday morning that a fire station had been broken into on Sunday. Following initial enquiries we now believe that the break in occurred between 10.15pm and 10.45pm last night.

"We believe that two men dressed in dark clothes entered through the back door of the premises, before making off in a silver or grey Volkswagen Passat with a number of items."

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.