JD Sports' republican tattoo model is taken off their website

The JD Sports model who was showing off a new training shirt for the Northern Ireland football team while revealing his misspelt 'tiocfaidh ar la' tattoo has been completely removed from the company's website.

JD Sports had removed the original image of the model, where he was wearing a royal blue NI polo shirt, after the Belfast Telegraph made the sportswear giant aware of the tattoo on Thursday evening.

However, it was discovered on Friday that the republican tattoo was still visible on the website as the man was also modelling a 1996 Liverpool FC home shirt, as well as a number of Nike and Under Armour branded items.

Customers are currently unable to buy those items from the website and are directed to a page which says: "Unfortunately, we can not find any products that match your criteria."

The £38 Adidas NI polo shirt can once again be purchased after the image of the model was replaced with NI international and Heart of Midlothian FC striker Liam Boyce.

The tattoo on the model's left arm was wrongly spelt 'ticofaidh ar la' and was shared widely on social media last week with many people seeing the funny side of the situation.

The Irish republican slogan 'tiocfaidh ar la' translates into English as 'our day will come' and refers to a future united Ireland.

After all of the images of the man were removed from the site, JD Sports declined to comment further and would not reveal which modelling agency he belonged to.