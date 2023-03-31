Jean McConville: LA production company set to start filming for mini-series about Belfast widow’s 1972 murder

The show will be made by the Hollywood executives behind The People v OJ Simpson and The Assassination Of Gianni Versace

Pre-production is currently underway for a large-scale adaptation of a book about Belfast woman Jean McConville, who was abducted and murdered during the Troubles.

‘Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland’ is a 2018 book by American writer and investigative journalist, Patrick Radden Keefe.

In 2019, an LA-based production company bought the rights to the novel, which opens with the story of the mother-of-ten’s tragic death, and delves into the decades of conflict that followed in NI.

According to news site, The Knowledge, the company Color Force “is now in pre-production in the UK with a series adaptation for FX”.

They are the same team behind famous true crime series, American Crime Story (The People vs OJ Simpson, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace).

"Best known for the series of Hunger Games films, The Diary of a Wimpy Kid, American Crime Story and Pose, the company has a first-look deal with FX Productions,” adds The Knowledge.

"The book explores the notorious 1972 abduction and murder of 38-year-old widow Jean McConville, during the height of Northern Ireland’s sectarian conflict, and the ramifications that lasted for many years afterwards."

It is unknown as of yet whether filming will take place in Northern Ireland.

In 1972, Jean McConville, a 37-year-old widow, was dragged from her Divis flats home in west Belfast by a 12-strong Provisional IRA snatch squad as her 10 terrified children looked on in horror.

She is one 16 people known as ‘the Disappeared’, who were abducted, killed and secretly buried by republicans.

Jean was accused of being a British Army informer, but no evidence has ever emerged to support the claim.

After being beaten and interrogated, she was driven to the border area by the now deceased IRA members Dolours Price and Pat McClure.

She was handed over to local republicans who shot her in the head and buried her body in secret on a Co Louth beach, where her remains lay until discovered until 2003.

The IRA did not admit responsibility for Jean’s murder until 1999.

Four years ago, one of her sons said that his family were "upset and disgusted" about the plans to make a TV mini-series based around his mother's murder.

Michael McConville said that his family only learned about the mini-series plans from newspaper reports.

“I doubt they even think of us as real people. We’re just characters in a story to be played with and forgotten about when they move on to the next money-maker,” he said.

"They call it drama but for us it’s trauma. They will have someone pretending to be the mother we loved.