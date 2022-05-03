Jeff Wright: Green Pastures ‘superchurch’ founder steps down amid bitter internal dispute

The founder of Green Pastures Church in Ballymena has stepped down over a major internal row.

Pastor Jeff Wright, former owner of coach builder Wrightbus, is understood to have broken the news to the congregation at his evangelical ‘superchurch’ on Sunday.

The Ballymena Guardian reported yesterday that multiple sources had confirmed the development.

Green Pastures was contacted for a response, but made no comment.

It follows the resignation of eight senior members of the church’s board last week.

The Belfast Telegraph had reported that signatories of an email sent on Monday, April 25, to the congregation and shared widely on social media, had denied suggestions they were part of a coup against Mr Wright.

Read more Green Pastures ‘superchurch’ is rocked as eight senior members quit

The story of Ballymena's Green Pastures mega church and its pastor, Jeff Wright

It is understood the message was from eight members of the ‘executive team’, and began with an apology for a lack of communication with the congregation in recent weeks.

It read: “What we feel we are safe to say is that each of us were and are in full support of the board, spiritual oversight and accountability structures that our lead pastor appointed and the process that they sought to put in place. In our view the board has sought to act with integrity and in good faith at all times as it has navigated this challenging and complex situation.”

Addressing rumours of a plot to “overthrow our lead pastor” and install someone else, the correspondence said: “This is simply nonsense and has NO basis in reality.”

Previously, an unreleased press release seen by this newspaper had only said Green Pastures was dealing with ”an internal matter of church governance”.

Since then, the email to the congregation added: “It is our understanding that the lead pastor has formally informed the board and spiritual oversight that he intends to disregard the process they put in place and that he will be returning to his duties tomorrow (Tuesday, April 26).

“In good conscience we can no longer sustain, endorse or prolong this situation.

“It is therefore with the heaviest and most sorrowful of hearts that each of us intend to tender our resignations to the board from our duties and employment with Green Pastures Church.”

Last week the Charity Commission said it had been made aware of “some internal governance issues” but no investigation was currently under way.

Last year the Belfast Telegraph revealed the church’s funds had risen to £22m while money was being raised to pay for a new building, The Gateway on Faith Avenue.

Three years ago there was controversy when Green Pastures said it was grateful for £15m in donations from Wrightbus in previous years before the company went into administration with the loss of 1,200 jobs.

The church said at the time it was “devastated” by the job losses.

Wrightbus was later taken over by Jo Bamford.