Jeffrey Donaldson calls for change to Good Friday Agreement and end to ‘salami slicing’ of constitution

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has proposed changing the Good Friday Agreement saying recent court proceedings revealed that Northern Ireland’s status as part of the UK is not protected.

Writing for Unionist Voice, Sir Jeffrey referred to the Court of Appeal ruling that the constitutional guarantee, or the consent principle, in the Belfast Agreement does not preserve Northern Ireland’s status within the UK but “merely applies to a final transfer of sovereignty”.

Assuming the judgment of the Court of Appeal is not overturned by the UK Supreme Court, this means that the constitutional guarantee has never operated to prevent a change in the status of Northern Ireland.

This, he says, has served as a “wakeup call” to those who believed the consent of the people of Northern Ireland was required for any change to our constitutional status.

Writing in Unionist Voice he added: “This is in direct contrast with the understanding of Lord Trimble who has stated that he negotiated the Agreement and the community he represented accepted “unpalatable compromises” in order to reach an end to the terrorist campaign.

“He also stresses that ‘they did so because I was able to argue that their position as citizens of the UK was safeguarded by the commitment that they would have a direct say in any change in the status of Northern Ireland as part of the UK’.

“But it is not enough for unionists simply to wring our hands and to complain. We need to pursue a dual strategy to prevent the salami slicing of our constitutional position.”

The Lagan Valley MP said it is important to pursue legislative change which is a real and meaningful protection for the Union and to sustain majority support for their position.

“For example, “Any” (post 1998) change to Northern Ireland’s constitutional status within the United Kingdom should require the consent of a majority of the people of Northern Ireland voting in a poll held for that purpose or should be subject to a cross community vote of the Northern Ireland Assembly,” he said.

He argues that provision is entirely consistent with the the government’s publicly stated position in relation to Northern Ireland and gives primacy to the people of Northern Ireland.

After the May 5 election the DUP leader will be pushing for the government to take the amendment forward.