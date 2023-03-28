Jeffrey Donaldson gives ‘full support’ to police and security forces as NI’s threat level raised

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has given his “full support to the police and security services” after news that NI’s threat level had been raised.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris announced the move on Tuesday.

It means that the probability of an attack has increased from likely to highly likely and comes after the shooting of DCI John Caldwell by dissident republicans in February.

MI5 has raised the terrorism threat level from ‘substantial’ to ‘severe’ in Northern Ireland following an uptick in paramilitary violence.

The DUP leader said: “I give my full support to the Police and the Security Services as they seek to stop those who are wedded to terrorism and organised crime.

“It is bad news for Northern Ireland when the risk of further attacks moves to ‘likely’ or ‘very likely’. I look forward to a day when the threat level is removed but to get there the community must stand with the police and demonstrate there is no space for terrorism in Northern Ireland in 2023.”

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said there was no place in Northern Ireland for paramilitary gangs, and referenced a loyalist paramilitary feud in Newtownards.

He said: “Today’s announcement that the level of threat has been increased comes against a backdrop of the attempted murder of police officer John Caldwell and of days of heightened tensions, and attacks by loyalist criminal drug gangs in East Belfast, Bangor and Newtownards.

“This has included petrol bomb attacks on homes, threats and intimidation and there are serious concerns this could escalate further,” he added.

“Some of the groups involved have links to various forms of criminality including drug dealing, extortion, racketeering and murder. There is clear evidence of some so-called dissident republicans working with loyalist and southern crime gangs.

“I am again calling on all these groups to end their futile and reckless actions now. It’s time to get off the back of the community and pack up and go.

“It is now 25 years after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement and the people voting overwhelmingly for peace. So much has been achieved in that time,” he concluded.

In a statement, Mr Heaton-Harris said the public should not be alarmed, but to remain vigilant and report concerns to the PSNI.

“Over the last 25 years, Northern Ireland has transformed into a peaceful society.

"The Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement demonstrates how peaceful and democratic politics improve society. However, a small number of people remain determined to cause harm to our communities through acts of politically motivated violence,” he said.

“In recent months, we have seen an increase in levels of activity relating to Northern Ireland Related Terrorism, which has targeted police officers serving their communities and also put at risk the lives of children and other members of the public.

"These attacks have no support, as demonstrated by the reaction to the abhorrent attempted murder of DCI Caldwell.

“I pay tribute to the tremendous efforts of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and security partners, and the determination and resilience of the Northern Ireland people, who are making Northern Ireland a safer place to live and work.”

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: “This is part of an ongoing process of monitoring the threat level in Northern Ireland, which is conducted by MI5. We have spoken publicly about the number of attacks that have taken place in recent months, not least the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell on February 22.

“We will relentlessly pursue those who seek to cause harm and terrorise our communities, and attack my officers and staff, and I pay tribute to them as they continue to deliver for our communities."

DUP South Antrim MLA Trevor Clarke attended the Policing Board today, and said that police officers should not be targeted by republicans.

“I attended the Policing Board today as this news came through and we were reminded that police officers, prison officers and others are being targeted by republican terrorists. This was wrong forty years ago and it is wrong today,” he said.

“Our police officers are public servants who are dedicated to helping the communities in which they work. To have to second guess every call out is an outrageous impediment to good policing being delivered.

“The police budget is under strain and with such a threat assessment against officers, it is paramount that the Secretary of State faces reality and the Government steps in to assist the Chief Constable and his team.”