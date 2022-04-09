Jeffrey Donaldson ‘horrified’ by appearance of noose poster at anti-protocol rally

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says he is “horrified” after a poster appearing to show a noose around UUP leader Doug Beattie’s neck was left before an anti-protocol rally that he spoke at.

It was placed on a bench before the event in Lurgan on Friday night.

Sir Jeffrey and TUV leader Jim Allister removed the poster.

While there is no suggestion anyone involved in organising the rally was responsible, it has been widely condemned.

The DUP leader said those responsible should be ashamed.

He told the Belfast Telegraph: “This was a disgraceful action.

“On becoming aware of the poster, I was horrified and decided to remove it.

“Unionists are united in opposing the protocol and those sowing division should step back.

"The people behind this poster should hang their heads in shame.”

Mr Allister said he understood it had been placed near the platform before people had arrived. He said it was “entirely inappropriate”. He added that if anyone had placed it to "convey malevolence", that "they were idiots”.

Mr Beattie has faced criticism after saying he would no longer attend anti-protocol protests, claiming they are raising tensions. He was branded a ‘traitor’ and a ‘Lundy’ by one speaker at Friday’s event - the first since his decision to pull out of the protests - and separately his constituency office was attacked last month.

On Saturday Mr Beattie said he would not be deterred by the criticism.

“Whether it’s a poster with a double-knotted noose around my neck - that will end up in the bin - or a broken window in my office - I’ll get that fixed - I won’t be deflected from doing what is in the best interests of Northern Ireland and its people,” he said.

There was widespread condemnation of the poster.

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill said: “There is absolutely no place in our politics, or community for such threats against public representatives, or anyone else.

“Those politicians involved in these anti-Good Friday Agreement, and anti-protocol rallies must refrain from inflammatory speeches which are whipping up tensions, which can whip up tensions and lead to a deteriorating political situation.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long saying it was “utterly reprehensible and profoundly disturbing”.

“It isn't enough to just turn the poster away from view,” she Tweeted. “Those involved in these rallies need to acknowledge the emotions being stirred and dial down the rhetoric.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has also sent his support to Mr Beattie.

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, who spoke at the rally, criticised those responsible for the poster.

“This ‘stunt’ was disgraceful. It doesn’t represent the anti-Protocol movement, and you have to wonder to whose agenda those who placed it there are working,” he Tweeted. “Doug (in my view) is wildly out of touch on the Protocol, but he remains a decorated military veteran deserving of respect.”