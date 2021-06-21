Jeffrey Donaldson sets sights on tackling NI Protocol as DUP leadership bid confirmed

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has confirmed he is to run as leader of the DUP.

The announcement comes after Edwin Poots announced he had resigned from the post just 21 days after taking up the position.

In a statement, Sir Jeffrey highlighted his opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"Now, more than ever, we need to unite in the face of the threats posed to Northern Ireland by the protocol," he said. "Make no mistake, this is the number one issue facing our country, our people and our place within the United Kingdom. "If elected, I will ensure that the Government doesn't just listen, but recognises the need to take decisive action to deal quickly with the protocol.”

The MP added: "A failure to act will undoubtedly have consequences for the stability of our political institutions and the prosperity of our economy.

MEP Jeffrey Donaldson

"We need to unite as a party and take heed of the challenges that Northern Ireland faces. "We need to restore confidence and faith in our party and to work with other unionists of a like mind to broaden the appeal of unionism and secure the Union for the future.”

He stressed the need to “deliver tangible results for the people who have put their faith in us”, adding: “That also means building bridges across our divided communities and developing what a shared future means for everyone in Northern Ireland regardless of their background or belief.”

"I believe that if I am elected leader, I can help the party deliver on these issues and put the Democratic Unionist Party on the path to victory at next year's election."

Earlier First Minister, Paul Givan said that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will have his full support if he becomes leader of the DUP.

Mr Givan was appointed as First Minister last week, in a move which led to a party revolt and the resignation of Edwin Poots as leader after just three weeks in the post.

Paul Givan

A close ally of Mr Poots, Mr Givan was taking part in his first official event as First Minister on Monday, a visit to the mental health charity Pips Suicide Prevention Ireland in Belfast.

Asked at the prospect of Sir Jeffrey becoming party leader, he said: “I have spoken to Jeffrey Donaldson over the weekend, I have encouraged him to put his name forward, if he does he will have my full support.”

However, Mr Givan would not comment on when he would leave the First Minister post.

It is understood that he has been urged to resign when the DUP puts a new leader in place.

Nominations for leader will close on Tuesday at noon.