Jeni Larmour: Mum of young student who was given ketamine 'by another' vows to leave no stone unturned after her daughter is 'vindicated'

The mother of Jeni Larmour who died from a mix of alcohol and ketamine says she left her inquest in pain, but comforted by the belief that “my daughter has been vindicated”.

The coroner found the 18-year-old student from Newtownhamilton had been given ketamine “by another” in halls of residence at Newcastle University before she was found lying dead on October 3, 2020.

Jeni’s then roommate Kavir Kalliecharan (20) told the inquest – and police – that Jeni had come to his room with bags of white powder the night before after they returned from the city centre to get her ID.

Jeni’s distraught mum Sandra has always rejected the account given by the ex-student from Leeds.

“I had to sit through Kavir’s drugs possession trial and hear [his evidence] about my daughter,” she said in a statement issued after the inquest.

“I have had to hear that the substance that killed Jeni was her own and that she was wilfully engaged in the supplying of these drugs to others.

“I have always known that this could not be further from the truth, particularly given the fact that just a few hours earlier Jeni had boarded a plane with me from Belfast to Newcastle meaning she would have had to have taken the substance with her.”

Mr Kalliecharan was not charged with supplying the ketamine but has previously pleaded guilty to possession of MDMA, ketamine and cannabis.

Senior coroner Karen Dilks accepted that there is no evidence to believe that Jeni was “pressured of coerced” into taking drugs in the eight-bedroom flat at Park View on her first day at university.

"While her judgement was impaired due to alcohol, Jeni took a quantity of ketamine provided for her by another, the combined effects of which led to her death," she said.

Mrs Dilks rejected a request from the Larmour family’s representative for a narrative finding, instead issuing her conclusion in standard short form.

“The inquest is not a trial and does not attribute fault or blame,” she explained.

Mrs Larmour described hearing evidence of Mr Kalliecharan saying; “It’s my fault, I gave her too much” and “I killed her” as “unbearable”.

Jeni’s former roommate previously told the inquest he was speaking from a feeling of “guilt” in a moral, rather than criminal, sense.

“Perhaps what hurts us the most however is that Kavir has never once expressed any form of apology to us, or acknowledgment whatsoever as to what happened that night,” Mrs Larmour said.

She continued: “I will forever be proud of my daughter’s achievements. Nobody can ever take that away from me.”

Jeni’s mum also paid tribute to her “talented” daughter and “best friend” as she vowed to leave no stone unturned.

"This is not the end for us,” she said.

“We now have to go away and consider the comments of the coroner and the conclusions that we’ve drawn from this process, including Kavir’s admission of moral guilt and the attitudes of Northumbria Police.”

The coroner said she was satisfied that evidence from a forensic pathologist, Jeni’s roommates and officers from Northumbria Police answered the crucial questions of when, where, and how Jeni died.

PC Andrew Peter Metcalfe was acting detective sergeant on the morning Jeni’s lifeless body was discovered by Mr Kalliecharan on his bedroom floor.

He carried out an initial cursory search of the premises before specialist officers with trained sniffer dogs arrived.

“We located a small amount of drugs paraphernalia,” the witness told Newcastle Coroner's Court.

It included a wash bag located in Mr Kalliecharan’s drawer in his small dorm and a black flask containing “a small quantity of three types of drugs” including two pre-rolled joints and self sealed bags containing white powder and a brown chemical rock.

PC Metcalfe said “scales and sealed bags as well as a cannabis grinder” were also recovered which he described as “consistent with the use of smoking cannabis”.

The witness recalled how Mr Kalliecharan was arrested at the scene while other occupants of the eight-bedroom flat were taken to a nearby police station to provide witness statements.

PC Metcalfe described all their evidence as consistent with that provided to the coroner.

PC Metcalfe also confirmed a Snapchat video shows both the deceased and Mr Kalliecharan standing beside a table with three lines of white powder lined out with what appears to be Mr Kallicharan’s hand moving it closer towards him.

When asked if it showed Jeni having contact with the drug, he replied: “I don’t believe so. I would say the lines of powder were already drawn up when the video starts.”

The officer confirmed that both students were “intoxicated” when the footage was recorded, and revealed what he believes can be heard in the footage after Jeni says: “F*** that.”

“That she’s not going to do it in two [lines], but one,” PC Metcalfe said.

“That is my understanding.”

There was a dispute on Tuesday over whether she may have said: “I’m not doing two lines, I’m only doing one.”

When asked by the coroner if there is any evidence that Jeni was “pressured or coerced” into taking ketamine, PC Metcalfe said: “No, none.”

But he also agreed there is no evidence of Jeni cutting lines or interacting with the drugs in the Snapchat video, unlike Mr Kalliecharan.

It emerged during the hearing that Mr Kalliecharan had changed his clothing by the time police arrived at the shared eight-bedroom accommodation.

“People may change their clothes to hide things, to hide forensic facts,” PC Metcalfe said.

But when probed by Mr Kalliecharan’s representative, the witness said there is no evidence of third-party involvement that would indicate a need to cover up evidence.

PC Metcalfe confirmed that a subsequent PolSA search turned up no further evidence.

Meanwhile, Lucy Backhurst, academic registrar and director of student services at Newcastle University, told the inquest students were required to read its drug policy prior to being granted accommodation and obtaining keys.

She told the coroner that the Vice Chancellor of the university sent a “stark” and “shocking” email within days of Jeni’s death warning against the use of alcohol and drugs.

But Ms Backhurst said it provoked quite a “kick-back” from students who perceived it as “finger wagging” and responded with a “who do you think you are” attitude.

She revealed changes have been made since 2020 with a range of bodies involved in increasing awareness of the risks of drugs.

Forensic pathologist Dr Nigel Cooper previously told the inquest that 197mg of alcohol was detected in Jeni’s blood — which is two-and-a-half times the drink driving limit (80mg) — in addition to 1.3mg of ketamine which he said indicated “a significant amount” had been taken.

He said the architecture student was confirmed dead at 5.59am and that paramedics made no attempt to resuscitate the teenager as “fixed discolouration” indicated she had been dead for a number of hours.

The expert told the coroner there were no suspicious injuries on Jeni’s body.

Mrs Dilks said was unable to identify any additional steps Newcastle University could have taken but urged staff to “consider” evidence from students who claimed they had no knowledge of critical information.

The coroner then thanked Jeni’s parents who were in the court room for assisting the inquest as she offered her “very sincere condolences” in what she described as “tragic circumstances”.

The coroner then thanked Jeni’s parents who were in the court room for assisting the inquest as she offered her “very sincere condolences” in what she described as “tragic circumstances” due to misadventure which is defined as unintentional acts and events.