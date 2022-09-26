Jeremy Corbyn urges people to take to streets in Derry protest against poverty

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is urging people to take to the streets of Londonderry to declare ‘Enough is Enough’.

A march and rally has been organised by Derry Against Fuel Poverty which was set up in January to “mobilise” working class people amid the cost of living crisis.

It mimics the civil rights march which took place on October 5, 1968

“It’s part of actions that are taking place next weekend to show that this government’s gift of billions to the very wealthiest in our society, to the very biggest corporations in our society – whilst threatening to cut the benefits of people on universal credit,” Mr Corbyn said in a video to activists.

“We know which side we are on, we know who is making money out of this, we know we are not having it.

“That’s why we are taking action.”

The march will leave from the train station in the city and make its way towards the Guildhall on Saturday, October 1.

Sinead Quinn is a spokesperson for the campaign group and is said she was delighted to have the veteran activist on board with the cause.

“Jeremy, a life-long political activist, is always found on the side of the people, the poor, the working class, both in work and out of work,” she said. “He has consistently used his voice to amplify the struggle of the working class for decades and his endorsement has given us a much needed boost right now at a time when the political situation couldn’t be much more dire.

“In the face of the most brutal attack on the living standards of the working class by the British government in conjunction with the absence of a functioning Stormont Executive, we need a broad swathe of activists, campaigners, community workers, trade unionists and civic society generally to unite under one banner.”

Ms Quinn praised the ‘Enough is Enough’ movement in the UK, but said the obvious example for Derry residents is the collective formed during the Civil Rights movement in the late 1960s.

“Derry Against Fuel Poverty will do everything they can to facilitate that broad coalition coming together because our peoples’ lives depend on it,” she added.

Activists will depart from Duke Street at 2pm before making their way to a demonstration in Guildhall Square.