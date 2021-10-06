Jessica Gibson’s family heartache as coroner finds Banbridge mum died of accidental drug overdose on Liverpool night out

An inquest into the sudden death of Banbridge woman Jessica Gibson found the mum died following an accidental heroin and cocaine overdose.

Ms Gibson (31) died on a night out during a family holiday in Liverpool on July 9.

The inquest at Gerard Majella Courthouse in the city on Wednesday heard from the woman’s parents, both retired prison officers.

Ms Gibson’s mother Jennifer described her daughter as “beautiful” and “stunning” and said she had no idea where the mum-of-one would have got hold of drugs.

"She was generous, generous to a fault even. I'll give an example. We were watching the football in Blackpool, England vs Ukraine in the Euros, and she saw a poor wee homeless man sitting on the floor,” she said.

"She sat down with him and said 'you don't need to be sitting here, get yourself home', and she gave him £20.”

She added: "She did like to have a drink I can't lie about that, but I could not believe heroin. Nobody seems to know where she got it.

"We have asked the police about who gave it to her but they don't know."

Her father Andrew called her a “really outgoing” person who was “funny and... was very confident and compassionate”.

The family had travelled to Blackpool in July after Covid restrictions had altered their original plan for a holiday in Lanzarote.

Jessica then travelled to Liverpool in order to meet friends, before intending to fly home to Northern Ireland the following day.

She collapsed at a flat in the city and was rushed to the Royal Liverpool Hospital, where she died in the early hours of July 9.

A post-mortem exam found no signs of injury nor anything to suggest "drugs had been forced on her", with toxicology reports finding alcohol and a high level of heroin in her bloodstream.

Senior Coroner Andre Rebello said the levels would have been near-fatal for a tolerant user.

The senior coroner for Liverpool and Wirral determined she also had a high level of cocaine in her system which could have played a role in her death.

The medical cause of death was given as heroin and cocaine toxicity.

Mr Rebello said: "I understand Jessica had taken some drugs in the past but this was normally cocaine, not heroin.

"She was not a tolerant user, therefore if this level would have been fatal or near-fatal for a tolerant user this level would suffice to explain Jessica's death."

He added: “There are some people out there who peddle these drugs that are causing death to those people who are vulnerable and turn to them for release.

"Those people actually profit from your grief and bereavement and you are also victims of their illicit and evil trade."

The coroner recorded a conclusion of "death by cocaine and heroin toxicity - none dependent use of drugs."