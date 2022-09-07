Jet2 announces return of flights from Belfast to Iceland for winter 2023/24 season

Airline Jet2 has announced they will be bringing back their flights to Iceland from Belfast International Airport next winter, after the destination proved popular with holidaymakers in Northern Ireland.

The airline, which operates alongside its holiday booking platform, Jet2CityBreaks, made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

The return of flights to the country will be part of an “expanded programme” which will give potential tourists more opportunities to visit Iceland “at the best times of year to experience the Northern Lights.”

The company will offer a choice of single and multiple-night trips from November 2023 making Jet2 the only airline to operate to Iceland from Belfast International Airport in winter 2023/24.

The scheduled trips will fly to Keflavík International Airport near Reykjavik and the full programme from Belfast International Airport is below:

• Three-night trip from 20th November – 23rd November 2023 • Four-night trip from 22nd February – 26th February 2024 • Three-night trip from 11th March – 14th March 2024

The airline has also said customers can pick from a flight-only or package holiday options.

The CEO of Jet2 Steve Heapy said in a statement “Our programme of flights and city breaks to Iceland continue to be hugely popular, as more customers than ever look to enjoy the stunning natural wonders.”

“On the back of such strong demand, as well as the number of customers looking to lock their break in early, we are putting on a fantastic programme on sale from Belfast International Airport for Winter 23/24.”

“This programme gives customers and independent travel agents incredible choice, and we know it will be as popular as previous Iceland programmes.”