Jet2 introduces holidays to ‘peaceful paradise’ Formentera from Belfast next summer

Formentera is the smallest of the Balearic islands

Formentera is around 20km south of Ibiza.

Jet2holidays has introduced a new destination for holidaymakers departing from Belfast International Airport.

Passengers will be able to travel to the island of Formentera in Spain for summer 2024.

Located just 20km south of Ibiza, the smallest of the Balearic islands is just a hop, skip and jump away from the party paradise.

After arriving at Ibiza airport, customers will be given ferry tickets from the Jet2holidays resort customer helper before boarding a coach that will take them to Ibiza Town Port.

A vessel operates from there every 30 minutes and coach transfers are provided upon arrival in Formentera.

The company says it is delighted to give holidaymakers “an opportunity to experience laid-back luxury on this quaint Balearic island”.

Formentera is the smallest of the Balearic islands

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching packages to Formentera for summer 24 from Belfast International Airport.

"As well as giving customers the opportunity to enjoy a well-deserved summer holiday, the unspoilt island is a peaceful paradise and one of the most idyllic destinations in the Balearics.”

He continued: “As well as experiencing strong demand for last-minute summer 23 getaways, we are also seeing customers wanting to book ahead for next summer and the Balearics are proving popular.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

"This expansion further strengthens our biggest ever summer programme as we continue to offer customers and independent travel agents unrivalled choice and flexibility, thanks to the launch of Formentera.

"We know that it will be a popular destination as customers look to escape the UK and enjoy some much-needed summer sun.”

The expansion means Jet2holidays will operate to more than 550 beach and city resorts in 60 destinations from its 11 UK airports next summer.

The company said it is responding to demand from customers and independent travel agents by adding Formentera from 16th May through to 5th October 2024.

The weekly Tuesday service available from Belfast International airport includes Jet2 flights to Ibiza airport, 22kg baggage, free child places and transfers for only a £60 per person booking deposit.

The most southerly of the Balearic islands, Formentera is best-known for its untouched beaches and crystal clear waters.

Jet2holidays announces packages to Formentera from Belfast International Airport.

Resorts on offer include Platja de Migjorn and Es Pujols for customers looking for experience-based holidays.

They can enjoy water sports, snorkelling, diving and boat trips alongside bike and scooter hire.

The salt flats offer relaxing, scenic cycling and at only 20km long and 2km wide at its narrowest point, Formentera boasts breath-taking views and deserted coves.

Prices for five nights half-board departing from Belfast International on May 21, 2024 begin at £1019 per person based on two adults sharing and includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.