Jet2 provides update for Northern Ireland passengers currently trapped in Rhodes

Airline Jet2 has operated ten flights to the UK from Rhodes on Monday as the company continues its efforts to get holidaymakers from Northern Ireland home.

In a statement, Jet2.com said 1,000 of their customers who have been displaced either flew back to the UK on one of the flights or were moved to hotels in unaffected areas.

They said they are continuing their repatriation programme throughout today (Tuesday) which the airline said “will meet the demand we have.”

Jet2 alongside other airlines operating flights to and from Rhodes have faced a chaotic series of days after wildfires ripped through the island displacing thousands of tourists.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, a honeymooning couple from Warrenpoint described having to walk over 3 miles on the beach to board a rescue vessel to an evacuation centre.

Several holiday companies, including Jet2 have suspended flights to and from the island in an effort to help deal with the tourists currently on the island.

The airline has said their flights to Rhodes remain cancelled up to and including Sunday 30th July, to give customers assurance and to avoid putting further pressure on the island’s infrastructure.

They also said they have contacted affected customers with offers of refunds or rescheduling.

“We have a hugely expanded team of colleagues in Rhodes, and they are present throughout resorts, evacuation centres, and at Rhodes Airport”, a spokesperson for Jet2 said.

“Our colleagues are highly visible in their red uniforms and are working around the clock to communicate with, and look after, our customers. They are working in extremely difficult circumstances, and we are incredibly grateful for their efforts. “Although events moved incredibly quickly over the weekend, it is extremely important to note that we acted immediately to suspend flights and holidays to Rhodes when we learned that the authorities were asking hotels in affected areas to evacuate."

The airline said they are currently reviewing the situation for customers who are due to travel to Rhodes beyond Sunday 30th July, and said they will make this decision “with the best interests of our customers in mind.”

“We know that many of our customers have been through an incredibly difficult time, and we are truly sorry to hear this. Although extraordinary events such as these are completely outside of our control, our total focus is on looking after our customers and colleagues,” they added.