Jewellery and cash from cards stolen in Christmas Day burglaries

Jewellery and cash have been stolen in a spate of burglaries in Conlig and Bangor on Christmas Day.

Houses on Stonebridge Lane and Stonebridge Avenue in Conlig were targeted along with two properties in the Ashbury Road and Ashbury Avenue area in Bangor, two on the Silverbirch Road as well as homes on Lord Wardens Crescent and Marlo Crescent.

Thieves gained entry by smashing glass in doors and windows before making off with the jewellery and cash, some of which was taken from Christmas cards.

Detective Constable Armstrong said: "Each of these incidents occurred sometime between 12pm until 7pm and I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and who may have noticed anything that could assist the investigation.

"Please call 101, quoting reference number 890 of 25/12/19."

Ifsomeone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.