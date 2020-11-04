Jewellery, bitcoin and watches seized by government up for auction

For sale: 47 lots of bitcoin worth almost £50k will be up for auction at Wilsons

If you've got an eye for a bargain and like a little luxury in your life, all at the right price, there's a great opportunity to treat yourself today when a host of enticing Government-seized items will be going under the virtual hammer at auction in Belfast.

The assets include 47.79 bitcoin, currently worth almost £50,000, which will be split across 44 lots ranging from 0.25 to three bitcoins, allowing bidders across the world an opportunity to invest in the popular cryptocurrency.

In total over 100 lots of luxury goods including 10oz of gold, high-value watches and a selection of 22ct gold jewellery, all seized by law enforcement agencies across the UK, will be open to bids until 2pm tomorrow.

There's also a variety of watches including an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Michael Schumacher, a Rolex Sky-Dweller and a Cartier Tank Watch.

Other highlights see some of the world's most luxurious designer brands under the hammer including handbags by Hermes, Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

And there is also a totally unique opportunity to purchase a 1930s Steamer Trunk from the iconic luxury Parisian brand, Goyard.

In good condition, the Goyard trunk comes with an RMS Queen Elizabeth Maiden Voyage Passenger List and has an original Cunard Line Shipping Label from the liner sailing on April 20, 1955 from New York.

"We're delighted to continue our secure offering of realising cryptocurrency on behalf of our government clients and this month is no exception with over 47 bitcoin as well as a host of other luxury goods going under the virtual hammer," said Wilsons Auctions' Government Sales Coordinator Michael Streight.

"Along with the designer goods that would feature heavily in this monthly auction, being able to offer this secure solution to clients and remove the risks that can be associated with trading with unregulated virtual currency exchanges has been a welcome addition to our auction service, as well as giving new and experienced investors the opportunity to buy cryptocurrencies from an established auction house."

The auction will be taking place online only at wilsonsauctions.com from 2pm.

Anyone interested in bidding must register beforehand.