Jewellery stolen from woman’s south Belfast home

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in south Belfast on Saturday evening.

They said a number of items of jewellery were taken from a home owned by a woman in her 60s.

The incident happened in the Burmah Street area of the city around an hour before 7pm according to the PSNI.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The homeowner, aged in their 60s, wasn’t home at the time of the incident, however on their return noticed that a number of items had been taken from a jewellery box.

“Anyone with information or who may have noticed anyone suspicious in the area is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1529 of 04/12/21.

“You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”