Jewellery stolen in Co Armagh burglary

Jewellery has been stolen during a burglary in Co Armagh.

Detectives are appealing for information following a reported aggravated burglary at a house in the Lower Clay Road area of Keady on Friday.

Shortly after 12.10pm, it was reported that two men entered a house in the area. It is believed that a quantity of jewellery was taken.

The men then left the property following the incident in a dark grey coloured Golf car in the direction of Keady.

Police said enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of this incident and anyone with any information or who noticed anything suspicious in the area at that time, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 796 26/05/23.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.