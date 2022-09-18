Jewellery worth up to £200k stolen from home in Co Down

It is believed entry was gained to the property between 9.30am and 10am. (Stock image)

Jewellery worth between £150,000 and £200,000 is reported to have been stolen during a burglary at a property in Co Down.

It’s believed that entry was gained to the house on the Ballymacormick Road, Dromore, sometime between 9.30am and 10am on September 16.

Jewellery was taken from an upstairs bedroom.

Police said two men were seen walking up the driveway towards the main road at around 10.15am.

“Both men were reported to have been wearing navy bomber style jackets zipped up, with suit or work trousers – not jeans – and blue face masks,” said Detective Inspector Handley.

“It’s believed at this stage that the suspects left the house via an upstairs window.

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone with any information which could assist us to get in touch.

“Were you in the area at the time, and did you see any suspicious activity? If so, please contact detectives on 101, and quote reference number 722 of 16/09/22."