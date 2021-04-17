Jewish gravestones damaged in 'sickening' Belfast cemetery attack

General view of damage to gravestones in the Jewish section of Belfast's City Cemetery. Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye.

Police are investigating a hate crime after around ten gravestones were damaged in the Jewish plot of Belfast City Cemetery.

It's believed the attack at the west Belfast cemetery was carried out sometime on Thursday night.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said graveyards "are sacred and to be respected".

"This is sickening. I would urge urge anyone with any information about this anti-semitic hate crime to please contact the PSNI," the SDLP MLA said.

PSNI Inspector Roisin Brown said she was "appalled at these criminal acts" and that it would be a blow to the Jewish community.

"City Cemetery, like any graveyard, is a place where members of the community come to pay their respects. The damage to these graves shows a total lack of respect for others and will have a significant impact on individuals and families within the Jewish Community," she said.

“We are investigating this incident as a hate crime, but we need help from the local community in West Belfast to hold those responsible to account for their actions.”

Inspector Brown appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the City Cemetery yesterday evening, or if you have information that would help our investigation, I am asking you to please contact us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 713 16/04/21," she said.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”