Jim Allister calls for PSNI Chief Constable to go following court ruling

TUV leader Jim Allister has called for the Chief Constable to resign after a High Court ruling that two junior PSNI officers were unlawfully disciplined to relieve the threat of Sinn Fein withdrawing support for policing in Northern Ireland.

The incident occurred in February 2021, when the officers detained a man who was attending a Troubles atrocity commemoration.

Mr Allister said the today’s ruling should “mark the end of Mr Byrne’s tenure.”

“This is a staggering indictment of the Chief Constable and a sobering insight into the politics of keep Sinn Fein happy at all costs, even at the cost of sacrificing your own officers.

“Due process, proportionality and lawfulness all were secondary to keeping IRA/Sinn Fein on board. What they demanded they got, courtesy of the spineless Chief Constable.”

The incident came on the anniversary of the February 1992 attack, during which five people were murdered and nine others wounded when loyalist gunmen opened fire inside Sean Graham Bookmakers on the Ormeau Road in south Belfast.

During that commemoration attended by up to 30 people, one man who had been shot and injured in the massacre was detained on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and put in handcuffs.

He was later released without charge.

Police at the scene of the Sean Graham bookmakers shooting as family members and survivors lay flowers.

The DUP’s lead representative on the Policing Board Trevor Clarke said the ruling by Mr Justice Scoffield showed the Chief Constable chose “political considerations” above “natural justice” for his own officers.

“Two young police officers had their lives and careers unjustifiably disrupted, and the PSNI leadership chose to stand with Sinn Fein rather than their own officers,” he said.

“There are huge questions to be answered around this case when a court has ultimately determined that two-tier policing has operated in Northern Ireland.

“The rule of law must apply equally to everyone in Northern Ireland, yet even PSNI officers were thrown to the wolves by their own bosses to placate Sinn Fein,” he said.

“Public confidence in the PSNI has been significantly tested over recent weeks, and this ruling today underscores why many unionists have had and continue to have grave concerns on these issues.”

Following the judgment Chief Constable Simon Byrne said he accepted the findings of the court, and that the events were challenging for everyine involved.

“The events of 5th February 2021 were difficult for everyone,” he said.

“Those paying their respects at a memorial event, the young officers who attended on behalf of the Police Service and for the public who observed the footage of an incident which happened shortly afterwards which circulated across media platforms.

“As Chief Constable I accept the findings of the court. In particular that there was a legal error in the way in which the public interest test was applied in deciding to suspend one officer and reposition another, rendering the action unlawful,” he added.

“It is important however to clarify that neither officer has been disciplined to date. This judgment relates to the decision to suspend one officer and re-position another whilst the Police Ombudsman conducted an investigation following a public complaint.

“We will of course take time to carefully consider the full judgment to ensure any lessons are learnt to prevent any future recurrence.”

Ulster Unionist Party Leader, Doug Beattie and UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt have written to the Chief Constable calling for an urgent meeting in response to the ruling.

Mr Nesbitt said: “It is unacceptable that a political party can influence policing and the duty status of any police officer, as has been made clear in Mr Justice Scoffield’s ruling.

“Doug and I shall be making clear our view and seeking to establish how this happened, on what other occasions it may have happened and how the Chief Constable intends to reassure the public it can never happen again.” Chief Constable Byrne later apologised for the incident at the commemoration and confirmed the disciplinary steps taken against the two recently-recruited officers.

Although the suspension and re-positioning decisions were lifted later that year following a review, both constables remained aggrieved at their treatment.

Backed by the Police Federation, the pair applied for a judicial review into the lawfulness of the disciplinary moves.

In a statement, one of the constables stressed they were unaware that a commemorative event was being held on the Ormeau Road.

Counsel for the officers argued that the PSNI got it wrong by focusing on the fall-out, rather than the seriousness of any alleged misconduct.

Mr Justice Scoffield was told that as a Deputy Chief Constable went to deal with the incident he received a phone call from Sinn Fein’s police spokesperson, Gerry Kelly, as part of a “frenzy of activity” in the immediate aftermath.

Mr Justice Scoffield ruled that it involved a “legally impermissible” assessment of the public interest.

“Both the Deputy Chief Constable and the Chief Constable were acutely aware of the threat of Sinn Féin withdrawing support for policing and/or withdrawing from the Policing Board if immediate action was not taken in respect of the officers’ duty status,” he said.

“It is impossible to avoid the conclusion that the pressure so exerted was, in large measure, a result of a wholly separate and unrelated (Pitt Park) incident which was wrongly conflated with the actions of the applicants in the incident in which they were involved.”

The judge held: “I have been persuaded that the respondent imposed suspension in the first applicant’s case because of the threat (whether real or perceived) that, if it did not do so, republican support for policing would be withdrawn.

“To reach a decision on that basis was in my view unlawful.”