Jim Allister shares his invitation to King Charles’ coronation

Jim Allister has shared a photograph of his invitation to King Charles’ coronation next week.

The TUV leader said he is “pleased on behalf of those TUV represents to be invited to the Coronation”.

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Alex Maskey are also both to attend the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.

The DUP welcomed the move but urged Sinn Fein to go a step further by agreeing to Union flags being flown “on all publicly-funded buildings on Coronation day”.

Confirming she would be attending the coronation, Ms O’Neill said: “We are living in a time of great change. A time to respect our differing and equally legitimate aspirations, a time to firmly focus on the future and the opportunities that the next decade will bring.

“I am an Irish Republican. I also recognise there are many people on our island for whom the coronation is a hugely important occasion,” she added.

“I am committed to being a First Minister for all, representing the whole community, building good relations between the people of these islands, and advancing peace and reconciliation through respectful and mature engagement.

“Therefore, as First Minister Designate, I will join President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, international figures, church leaders, other party leaders and the Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey for the coronation in London.”

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill has insisted her attendance at the King’s coronation is “more than just a gesture”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson also confirmed last month that he will be attending the King’s coronation.

It followed reports that the DUP leader had been side-lined as a result of his party’s ongoing boycott of Stormont, which Mr Donaldson dubbed as “fake news”.

“As @duponline leader I’ve already confirmed I will be attending the coronation service,” he tweeted.

"The Royal Family is above party politics in Northern Ireland and I hope all will respect this.”