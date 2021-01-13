Jim Allister's fury at Department for Communities' Northern Ireland centenary 'snub'

No funding for sports bodies seeking to mark event, TUV leader says SF minister's decision 'scandalous'

The Department for Communities has no plans to create a fund for sporting organisations to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.

Following an Assembly question from TUV leader Jim Allister, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said no cash would be made available.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis announced a £3m funding commitment from the UK Government last month for the centenary.

When asked what plans DfC had, Ms Hargey replied: " There are no plans to create a centenary capital fund for sporting groups.

"Sport NI, an ALB [arm's-length body] of the department, is a lead body for the development of sport here.

"Any investment it provides to the sector is to improve sports facilities, increase participation opportunities in sport for all abilities and to build capacity to continue to develop sport at all levels, from grassroots up to high performance."

Mr Allister claimed the refusal of a centenary capital fund showed "just how inclusive Sinn Fein's vision for the future is".

"2021 has the potential to be year of celebration across Northern Ireland and the entire UK as we mark 100 years since the foundation of Northern Ireland and the creation of the United Kingdom in its present form," he said.

"However, it appears those celebrations will not be assisted by the department which should be taking the lead on such an historic occasion, given its remit when it comes to historic and cultural issues, the Department of (sic)Communities.

"The dismissal by the minister of my suggestion that a centenary capital fund be opened shows just how inclusive Sinn Fein's vision for the future is.

"If unionists want to know how their identity will be treated in any 'agreed Ireland', they need only read this curt answer."

Mr Allister added that it was "scandalous" DfC could not provide funding in light of the "many millions" spent on GAA, particularly Casement Park in west Belfast.

"Northern Ireland has produced many world-class sportsmen and sportswomen who have excelled on the global stage and it is shameful that this unique opportunity to reflect on those achievements and inspire future generations has been missed," he said.

"This decision once again highlights the madness of having a party in the government of a country it does not wish to exist."

Sinn Fein and DfC were both asked for a response.

Meanwhile, Antrim and Newtwonabbey Council has announced that it will be providing funding for community and voluntary groups in the borough planning to host centenary events or projects such as exhibitions, street parties, talks and tours, church services and film screenings.

Commemorative events or projects must take place from April 1 to September 30, 2021 and include one or more of the following themes: reflection, celebration, commemoration and inspiration.

Mayor Jim Montgomery said: " I hope the community and voluntary groups from the borough avail of this funding and I look forward to hopefully attending some of these events and projects later this year."