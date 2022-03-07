Jim Crossley: Funeral takes place for west Belfast stabbing victim

The funeral for Jim Crossley took place on Monday. Pic: Pacemaker

The funeral of Jim Crossley, who was allegedly killed by his partner last week, took place on Monday.

Mr Crossley (38) from Belfast, whose brother Gerard previously played for Celtic, Cliftonville and Larne, sustained fatal stab wounds at the home of Julie Ann McIlwaine in Filbert Drive in Dunmurry.

Ms McIlwaine (31) was granted bail after being charged with his murder when the court heard she had been a victim of serious and prolonged domestic abuse.

Funeral Mass for Mr Crossley took place at St Michael’s Church, Finaghy Road, in north Belfast. Family and friends followed the hearse, which included floral tributes such as “Daddy” and a specially made Glasgow Celtic football shirt.

During Thursday’s court hearing at Lisburn Magistrates Court, it was heard that Ms McIlwaine rang the ambulance service shortly before 23.47pm on March 1 to say she had stabbed her partner and that he was upstairs, and she believed he wasn’t breathing.

Police arrived and found Mr Crossley in an upstairs room injured and, on all fours, kneeling beside the bed.

He didn’t give an account to police and all he could say was that he could not breath. He was placed in an ambulance but went into cardiac arrest on the way to the Royal Victoria Hospital and was declared dead at 12.48am on Wednesday.

Connecting the accused to the charges, Detective Inspector Griffin told the court that Ms McIlwaine was arrested and during interview gave an “open and honest” account of what had happened.

The accused was released on bail to appear again in court in four weeks.