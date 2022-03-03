Jim Crossley: Murder accused bailed as court hears history of domestic violence

Victim’s brother is an ex-Celtic FC player

Police at the scene of a murder in the Filbert Drive area of west Belfast earlier this week

A judge has granted bail to a woman charged with murdering her partner – the brother of a former Celtic footballer – after hearing she had been a victim of serious and prolonged domestic abuse.

Julie Ann McIlwaine (31) appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court via video-link charged with stabbing her partner James Joseph Crossley to death.

Mr Crossley is from a well-known Belfast family. His brother Gerard previously played for Celtic, plus local sides Cliftonville and Larne.

The 38-year-old sustained fatal stab wounds at Ms McIlwaine’s home at Filbert Drive in Dunmurry just before midnight on Tuesday.

The court was told that Ms McIlwaine rang the ambulance service shortly before 23.47pm on March 1 to say she had stabbed her partner and that he was upstairs, and she believed he wasn’t breathing.

Police arrived and found Mr Crossley in an upstairs room injured and, on all fours, kneeling beside the bed.

He didn’t give an account to police and all he could say was that he could not breath. He was placed in an ambulance but went into cardiac arrest on the way to the Royal Victoria Hospital and was declared dead at 12.48am on Wednesday.

Connecting the accused to the charges, Detective Inspector Griffin told the court that Ms McIlwaine was arrested and during interview gave an “open and honest” account of what had happened.

While a post-mortem was being carried out, police observed five stab wounds to the side of his chest and a large stab wound to his inner thigh.

She told police she had taken a knife from the kitchen and went up to the bedroom where Mr Crossley was in his bed having taken his medication for the night and that she stabbed him a number of times to the chest.

The court was told that there was a history of domestic violence and she said he had threatened to report her to social services.

She told police she had also considered suicide and had taken steps in relation to that and thought she had no option. Mr Crossley had demanded that she make a decision between him or her family.

Police opposed bail “not on one of the standard conditions”, but that they had concerns that she was a risk to herself and on admission to custody said she had suicidal thoughts.

She told police she had previously taken an overdose and had driven her car into a motorway barrier. The court was also told that she was suffering from depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder from previous domestic violence incidents at the hands of the deceased. The prosecution said there was a concern that she would be a risk to herself.

Appearing via video-link, the accused, wearing a grey sweatshirt, seemed distressed and held her head in her hands, speaking only to say she understood the charges.

District Judge Chris Holmes asked to see the official police record of the history of domestic violence against the accused by the victim.

The court was told that the couple had a 10-month-old baby, and that the accused was previously married with three other children under the age of 10 that are currently residing with their father. The baby was at home at the time of the attack but is currently with a family member.

The court was told that Ms McIlwaine was deemed high risk by social services since August 2021 due to the number of domestic violence incidents that had occurred against her. She has no previous criminal record.

Solicitor Phillip Breen, representing Ms McIlwaine, said his client was “fully cooperative” during interview.

He said his client was an auxiliary nurse, but one of the incidents of domestic violence in October 2021 had left her unable to work and that she had been “on the sick” since then.

Because of that incident, her three older children now live with their father, the accused’s ex-husband.

Mr Breen outlined one incident where Ms McIlwaine had locked Mr Crossley in a room and fled but he battered the door down, drove after her and rammed her car.

Mr Crossley was convicted at Belfast Magistrates Court last October of assaulting her and was given a nine-month restraining order.

“She was hiding this relationship from her parents, from her sister, she couldn’t tell anyone and was trapped,” Mr Breen said.

Mr Breen said the pair had been in a relationship that was “just two years old”, and at the start of the relationship, the deceased was arrested in Spain for choking her and was brought before the Spanish courts.

Those charged were withdrawn when Ms McIlwaine was “put under pressure” not to travel back to Spain to give evidence.

The victim was due to stand trial in March for a charge of actual bodily harm against the accused.

Ms McIlwaine’s sister offered a bail address and told the court that she works from home and would be able to supervise the accused if she were granted bail. Police said they had no objection to the bail address which is in the Lisburn area.

District Judge Holmes said: “It’s not for me to make a decision or judgment on the facts. She has been the victim, for a considerable period of time, of significant domestic violence and that has ended in the death of one of the people in that relationship.”

He said while the police were to be “commended” for highlighting their concerns about the risk of McIlwaine taking her own life, there were no other grounds of objection so “I will grant bail”.

He ordered that McIlwaine be freed on her own bail of £500 with a surety, a curfew and a complete ban on alcohol because, “I don’t want you sitting getting drunk and getting morbid”.

The prosecution indicated an intention to appeal Ms McIlwaine’s release, but following a short break, the PPS lawyer said they were now not minded to do so.

The accused was released on bail to appear again in court in four weeks.