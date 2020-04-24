Jim Donegan murder: Police appeal for potential witness to come forward

Detectives investigating the murder of James Donegan, who was shot dead outside a west Belfast school in December 2018, have released an image of a man who may be a witness to their investigation.

Mr Donegan was shot dead as he sat in his red Porsche Panamera outside a school on the Glen Road, where he had been waiting to pick up his 13-year-old son.

Police have asked for the pictured male to contact them in the hope he can help with their investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said: “The chilling and callous execution was carried out by a lone gunman in front of hundreds of innocent school children and their parents.

Police have appealed for this man to come forward. Credit: PSNI

“In the 16 months since this brutal killing we have made 15 arrests, however, no one has been charged.

“I am hoping the male, who we have released images of today, will contact us as we believe he may be a potential witness, and he may hold vital information about what happened.

“My appeal to this male is, please, come forward to us. You might have information which is key to piecing together the events which resulted in the death of Jim Donegan. What you saw on that day or what you know may make all the difference.

“I would also appeal to anyone who believes they know the male pictured in these images to contact us.

“I have said before I am confident the answer to finding those involved in Jim’s murder lies within the community. Today, I am appealing again to anyone who has information which could be significant to please, pick up the phone and tell us what you know.

“Jim was a husband, a brother, a father to two sons and a stepfather. His loved ones deserve to have answers and the community deserves to have this dangerous man who killed him sent to prison for this callous murder.

“If you have information, call us 101.”