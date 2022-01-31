Jim Wells claims Edwin Poots will try and overturn DUP decision not to select him for South Down

“It’s not game over yet,” says Jim Wells

Jim Wells has claimed that Edwin Poots is planning to overturn the decision by the DUP’s party officers not to put him forward for the South Down seat in the upcoming Assembly election.

The current South Down MLA was denied the opportunity to fight for his seat in May’s election, but told BBC’s Nolan Show that he fully supports Mr Poots as his replacement.

Diane Forsythe was instead selected to run in the constituency after party officers met on Friday night - a decision which Mr Wells has deemed as “mystifying”.

The 64-year-old added that “it's not game over yet, because all candidates have to be ratified by the central executive committee, which meets on Friday week”.

He said that Mr Poots was “very disappointed, but determined to go on” and noted that the current Lagan Valley MLA said: “I’m going on, I'm fighting this, I believe I can overturn this.”

Mr Wells continued: “We’re talking about Edwin Poots here, who has held four ministerial decisions, he’s the party's vice chairman, a former party leader, someone who has vast experience of representing a constituency against someone who hasn't held any electoral office at all.

“Therefore, I felt Edwin was very much the stronger candidate and has given so much to the party over a 35-year period.”

Mr Poots first joined the DUP when he was aged 16 and has been with the party for nearly 41 years.

He became the party leader for a period of 21 days last year, and is currently an Executive minister for the Department of Agriculture.

He recently indicated that he wanted to leave his Lagan Valley constituency, which he has represented since 1998, and stand in South Down.

Mr Wells cited potential “spillover from the leadership campaign” as to why Mr Poots has been snubbed by party officers this time round.

“We have to face up to the fact that it was Jeffrey [Donaldson] and Edwin up for the leadership contest last June and obviously there's still a ripple within the party as a result of that, but he [Sir Jeffrey] reassured me that he saw an important role for Edwin within the party because of his huge experience, and I agree with that,” said Mr Wells.

He explained that within the DUP, a committee is set up to select electoral candidates who are then ratified by party officers, but that in turn, “everyone has to also be approved by the central executive committee, which is made up of five representatives from each constituency, plus MLAs and MPs, so it's about 118 people”.

“Each candidate has to get the majority approval of the ultimate decision-making body in the party so that is still to come, so no one has technically been selected for anywhere as of yet,” he added.

“I’ve been talking to associations throughout the country and they’ve been telling me Edwin Poots has made an outstanding contribution to the party over 35 years, the last thing we need is to lose his ability and experience.”

When asked about his opinion of Ms Forsythe, the daughter of Kilkeel DUP councillor Glyn Hanna, Mr Wells said: “I don't want to make any comment - she hasn't held elected office, she hasn't got any experience. When you've got someone that has experience at every level, that's the person we need.”

Ms Forsythe quit the DUP in 2020 amid bullying and sexism claims, stating that she had been subjected to unacceptable remarks while in the party.

Her father and another DUP councillor for the area, Kathryn Owen, also left the DUP when Mr Poots became party leader, but all three returned under the leadership of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

When Ms Forsythe stood for a Westminster seat in the 2017 General Election, Mr Wells was one of her biggest supporters.

When pressed on this, he said: “We didn't have a situation of a choice between Diane and Edwin then.”

The DUP was contacted for a response to Mr Wells’ comments.