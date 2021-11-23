Jim Wells claims ‘unanimous support’ from South Down constituency association to stand for DUP in next election

DUP MLA Jim Wells has been backed with “unanimous support” from his South Down constituency association, according to the man himself.

In a social media post, Mr Wells said he was going to be putting his name forward to stand in the next Stormont Assembly election.

When asked by the Belfast Telegraph, a party spokesperson did not confirm this to be the case.

An election is due to be held by May of next year, however the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has the power to call one before then if required.

In his social media statement, Mr Wells said: “There will no doubt be twists and turns between now and next May's Assembly elections. There are several internal Party procedures which have to be followed before I can stand as a candidate.

“I am however very pleased to report that at its last meeting the South Down Association of the DUP gave me their unanimous support when I announced that I was putting my name forward to stand for the May 2022 Stormont election.

“I have had the privilege of representing South Down in the Assembly for 27 years and it is so encouraging to know that I have the full support of my Association as I seek a further term as their MLA.”

The DUP did not confirm whether Mr Wells would be selected as a candidate for the constituency and said the meeting referred to was not related to any candidate selection.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, a party spokesperson said: “Party processes, as set down in our rules and constitution, are ongoing in relation to the selection of candidates.

“The meeting in South Down was a regular Association meeting and is not connected to the candidate selection process.

“As these are internal party matters we do not give a running commentary nor have any further comment to make.”

Mr Wells had the whip withdrawn from him by the DUP back in 2018 over criticism he directed towards the then party leadership.

Mr Wells is the DUP's longest-serving Stormont politician. He has been a party member for 44 years and an MLA for a total of 27 years. He also served as a councillor for 17 years.