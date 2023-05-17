Jimbo Crossan: Tributes to Derry City football legend after his death

Derry City FC legend Jimbo Crossan has been remembered for the “enormous contribution” he made to local football.

He was part of Derry City's Irish Cup winning team of 1964 and the league title winning team of 1965.

James (Jimbo) Crossan died peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital on Tuesday.

He was President of the AOH, Board of Erin, and former player and manager of Derry City FC.

Jimbo scored a memorable goal in Derry City’s European Cup victory over FK Lyn at the Brandywell and was the first manager to lead the Candystripes into the League of Ireland.

Paying tribute, Derry City FC said the club was “deeply saddened” to learn of his death.

“'Jimbo' will be forever remembered for a lifetime of service to football in Derry and for leading the club into the League of Ireland in 1985,” a club statement said.

“He is of course synonymous with THAT goal against FK Lynn in 1965 as City became the first Irish club to progress through a round in European football.

“Our thoughts are with the entire family circle at this difficult time.

“May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.”

The Derry City Fans group said he wasn’t the tallest, but was a “very effective” centre half and was a great servant of the club as a player and later managed the team on both sides of the border.

“He will be forever remembered for the legendary goal he scored against FK Lynn from ‘out the line’,” the group said.

"Chaired the D&D for years, making an enormous contribution to local football throughout his life. RIP Jimbo.”

The Derry & District FA also mourned the passing of its Chairman and Honorary Member.

A statement read: “Jimbo has been an amazing servant to the association and the wider football community in this City for over 60 years and just recently our Mayor acknowledged those decades of service with a Civic reception at the Guildhall.

“A massive loss to football in our town but more importantly to his family.

“We express our condolences and offer our support to the Crossan family and we would ask everyone to keep his family and close friends in your thoughts and prayers.

“As a mark of respect this week's remaining fixtures will be rescheduled to a later date.

“RIP Jimbo. A Derry football legend.”

After retiring from the game, he served the local Derry & District League as Chairman for over 40 years.

Jim Crossan certainly had a lot to live up to when he made his debut for Derry City on October 13, 1962.

The youngest of four brothers to play for the club, the name Crossan is one that has been indelibly linked with Derry City for its entire history.

The most junior of Eddie, Liam, and John, Jim made his debut at 22 years of age after starting his senior career elsewhere with Coleraine and then Sligo.

With his diminutive five-foot five stature, he proved to be one of the strongest and most resolute defenders in City’s history from 1962 to his eventual departure in 1967.

Jimbo was the beloved husband of Nora, devoted father of Seamus, Maraide, Liam, Anne, John (Jobby), Karen, Martin, Joan, Barry, Elaine and the late Brenda.

His funeral will take place at 10am in St. Columba’s Church, Longtower. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery.