Joan Wilson funeral: Mother who lost daughter in Enniskillen bombing ‘loved and protected’ her family

Joan Wilson, who lost her daughter in the IRA’s Remembrance Day massacre, “loved and protected her family”, mourners were told at her funeral on Sunday.

The 91-year-old passed away on Friday after a long illness.

Her daughter, student nurse Marie Wilson, was killed in the no-warning Provisional IRA bomb blast at the cenotaph in Enniskillen on November 8, 1987.

Her husband, the late Senator Gordon Wilson, was badly injured in the blast. He made international headlines with his remarkable words of forgiveness hours after the atrocity.

In total 11 people died and scores were injured in one of the greatest atrocities of the Troubles. No-one has been convicted, to date, for a crime which shocked the world.

Mrs Wilson was pre-deceased by her husband and daughter, and son Peter. She is survived by her daughter Julie-Anne and the wider family circle.

Warm tributes were paid to Mrs Wilson at her funeral at Enniskillen Methodist Church.

In the years following one of the worst atrocities of the Troubles, Mr and Mrs Wilson devoted themselves to peace making.

Read more Joan Wilson obituary: A beacon of light during the darkness of Troubles

During yesterday’s thanksgiving service, teacher Katie Hassard described the devotion her grandmother had for all her family, including her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“She really was one of a kind,” she told the congregation. “Life threw a lot at her, and I think that because of that, she loved and protected the family she had left so incredibly deeply.

“We all loved her for that. She has always been an inspiration for us, with her musical talent, her love of teaching, her Godliness, sharp mind, kindness and generosity.

“Granny loved to rhyme off the achievements of her grandchildren and great grandchildren to anyone who would listen as she talked about Eloise, Judith, Scott, Tim, and me, as well as her great grandchildren Wilson, Florence, Charlotte, Julia, Jessica and Edward.

“She celebrated our successes long after we ourselves had forgotten them, sitting in the hall at home and ringing round on the phone to share her delight at news of our engagements, marriages, births and exam results. We all knew that she was very proud of her role as Granny, and we were blessed to have her as ours.”

During the Service, journalist and author Alf McCreary, who was a close friend of Mrs Wilson and the family, also paid tribute.

He praised her courage in facing up to so many challenges and becoming a beacon of light in the darkness.

“Joan was a saintly person in an often savage world, and she also had so many lovely qualities as a humble human being,” he said.

“The Enniskillen bomb tore her life apart, with the death of Marie, the serious injury to Gordon and the trauma for the rest of the family.

“Even today, it is hard for us to imagine how awful it must have been. In recent times she had a long, troubling illness but she is now at peace, and free from all suffering.”

During the service, which was conducted by Reverend Lorna Dreaning, Mrs Wilson’s son-in-law John Hassard read the poem Thou Shalt.

Mrs Wilson was a former music teacher, and a long -term organist and choir-mistress at Enniskillen Methodist Church where in past years the funeral services also took place for her daughter Marie, son Peter and husband Gordon.

There was a wide representation at the service as a tribute to Mrs Wilson, who was widely respected across the entire Enniskillen and Fermanagh community, and much further afield.

Among the congregation was the Reverend Harold Good, a former Methodist President who was a friend of Joan Wilson and her family.

He told the Belfast Telegraph: "Joan was a very special person who helped to bring peace to many people in troubled times, and now she is at peace herself. That says it all."