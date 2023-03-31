Joan Wilson, who lost daughter in 1987 Enniskillen IRA bombing, dies aged 91

Joan Wilson, who lost her daughter in the IRA Remembrance Day massacre in Enniskillen in 1987, has died.

Mrs Wilson, who was aged in her early 90s, died early today after a long illness.

Her daughter, student nurse Marie Wilson, was killed in the no-warning Provisional IRA bomb blast at the Enniskillen Cenotaph on November 8 1987.

Her husband, the late Senator Gordon Wilson, was badly injured in the blast.

Eleven other people died and scores were injured in one of the greatest atrocities of the Troubles.

No-one has been convicted, to date, for a crime which shocked the world.

Mrs Wilson last saw her daughter around 10.30am on the morning of the explosion. Later she was playing the organ at the local Enniskillen church when she heard about the blast.

She was told that Gordon was injured but she knew nothing about the condition of her daughter.

She rushed to the Erne Hospital and sat at her badly injured daughter’s bedside as her life slipped away.

Mrs Wilson once recalled: “My darling daughter Marie was dying. I kissed her and I shall always see her eyelids flickering. A nurse whispered to me 'Marie’s heart has stopped beating'. I then had to go downstairs in the hospital to tell Gordon ‘Our child is dead’. It was so awful.”

That evening Gordon Wilson made international headlines with his extraordinary words of forgiveness.

He told a BBC reporter “I bear no ill-will. It’s part of a greater plan. God is good and we shall meet again.”

He made world headlines and became a high-profile peace campaigner.

His wife Joan stayed in the background supporting him and the rest of the family through their trauma.

In later years she brought comfort to many other parents who had lost a child in the Troubles, and in 2001 she wrote a bereavement anthology titled All Shall Be Well.

More recently she expressed her shock at the Government’s proposals for a statute of limitations on Troubles crimes committed before the Good Friday Agreement.

She said “I still think of the Enniskillen bombers. God knows who they are and they will have to face a final judgment greater than any court in the land. But I still pray for them.”

Mrs Wilson was sustained by her deep Christian faith which sustained her through so many dark days.

She always dreaded the approach of Remembrance Sunday each year and often said: “Time does not heal but it teaches you how to cope.”

The device went off without warning at 10.45am at the cenotaph where people had gathered to pay their respects to the war dead.

The last victim of the Enniskillen bomb died. Ronnie Hill, 68, went into a coma two days after being injured and never regained consciousness.

On Remembrance Day 1997 Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams formally apologised for the bombing.

"I hope there will be no more Enniskillen's and I am deeply sorry about what happened in Enniskillen," Mr Adams told the BBC.

"But I think we can only have a guarantee of a peaceful future when we tackle the root causes of the conflict and when we resolve them."