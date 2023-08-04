Jobs and benefits office forced to shut in Co Antrim due to health and safety issues

Ballymena Jobs & Benefits Office closes temporarily due to health and safety issue on premises. (Pic Google Maps).

A job centre and benefits office in Co Antrim has been forced to close temporarily due to health and safety concerns.

It’s understood there is a structural issue with Ballymena Jobs & Benefits Office.

The Department for Communities said the processing centre has also been affected by the “premises related health and safety issue”.

"Staff working remotely are providing a normal service,” a spokesperson said.

"The office will remain closed today. Normal payments are not affected.”

Affected service users will be contacted by staff to either complete their appointments over the phone or make alternative arrangements to avail of support.

Any member of the public who is need of help and wishes to attend the office in person has been advised to attend an alternative centre.