Jody Keenan: Funeral takes place of Newry teaching assistant who died after ambulance wait

The funeral of Jody Keenan has taken place in Newry after she died while waiting more than 45 minutes for an ambulance on Sunday.

It was held at the Church of Assumption in Newry on Wednesday.

Colleagues and staff from St Paul’s School in Bessbrook, where Ms Keenan had worked as a classroom assistant for ten years, performed a guard of honour as the coffin was carried from her funeral mass.

Ms Keenan (39) was socialising with friends when she died on Trevor Hill.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) apologised and is investigating the incident.

The NIAS received a call about Ms Keenan at around 3.15am on Sunday but no ambulances were immediately available at the time due to a shortage of crews.

Two ambulances were eventually sent to the scene, one from Belfast and one from Banbridge, but the first crew did not arrived until 4.03am – more than 45 minutes after the first 999 call was made.

The funeral of Jody Keenan took place at the Church of the Assumption, Drumalane, Newry, on Wednesday. Pic: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Ms Keenan died despite efforts to resuscitate her, including by her own mother who attempted to give her CPR.

The Police Ombudsman office was also contacted by the PSNI over Ms Keenan’s death.