Jody Keenan’s death reported to Police Ombudsman for assessment

The Police Ombudsman office has been contacted by the PSNI over the death of Jody Keenan in Newry.

Ms Keenan (39), a classroom assistant, was socialising with friends when she died on Trevor Hill in Newry while waiting more than 45 minutes for an ambulance to come from Belfast in the early hours of Sunday.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Commander Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “The Office of the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (OPONI) has been advised about this incident and are currently assessing the matter, given police were with Jody shortly before her death.

“We are currently assisting OPONI with their assessment and our thoughts remain firmly at this time with Jody’s family, friends, colleagues and all those affected by this tragic incident.

“Whilst the Police Ombudsman conducts her assessment no further comment will be made.”

It’s not yet known whether an investigation will follow.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has apologised and is investigating the incident.

They received a call about Ms Keenan at around 3.15am on Sunday but no ambulances were immediately available at the time due to a shortage of crews.

Two ambulances were eventually sent to the scene, one from Belfast and one from Banbridge, but the first crew did not arrived until 4.03am – more than 45 minutes after the first 999 call was made.

Ms Keenan died despite efforts to resuscitate her, including by her own mother who attempted to give her CPR.

The 39-year-old was a "fantastic classroom assistant" who had worked at St Paul's High School in Bessbrook for 10 years.

The school’s principal Jarlath Burns told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme their community has been “numbed” by the news of her death. "We are in shock and very saddened by her loss," he said.

A prayer ceremony was held in St Paul's on Monday during which Ms Keenan's former colleagues and students shared their memories of the classroom assistant.

"We talked about Jody who was just the kindest most beautiful person you could even meet," Mr Burns said. "She was loved by staff and pupils and parents alike. She was always committed to making a difference to children who had experience barriers to learning. She went way beyond the call of duty."

Ms Keenan’s funeral will take place on Wednesday.