Joe Biden compares Great Britain's historic 'attitude' towards Irish Catholics to plight of Palestinians on visit to the Middle East

President Joe Biden reacts as he stands with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the Israeli President's residence Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Joe Biden has hailed his Irish roots during a meeting with Israel's President Isaac Herzog whose father was born in Belfast.

The US president is in the Middle East for the first time since taking office in early 2021 and arrived in Israel on Wednesday to hold talks with Israeli leaders.

He has also met with Palestinian leaders in the occupied West Bank ahead of talks with Saudi leaders and other Gulf allies in Jeddah on Saturday.

“I — my background and the background of my family is Irish American, and we have a long history of — not fundamentally unlike the Palestinian people with Great Britain and their attitude toward Irish-Catholics over the years, for 400 years,” Mr Biden said in a speech on Friday.

“But my colleagues, when I was a U.S. senator, used to always joke with me that I was always quoting Irish poets when I was on the floor of the Senate.

"And they thought I did it because I’m Irish. That’s not the reason I did it; I did it because they’re the best poets in the world.

He then quoted from the Seamus Heaney poem ‘The Cure at Troy’ which he described as “classically Irish, but it also could fit Palestinians” to make the point that hope springs eternal.

Mr Biden also referenced his heritage as he penned an inscription in the guestbook in the presidential residence in Jerusalem upon his arrival.

"From our shared Irish roots to our shared love of Israel, we are united in heart and spirit,” it read.

"May our friendship endure and continue to grow! That is the Irish of it, as my grandfather Finnegan would say. God bless you, Joe."

Mr Herzog also spoke fondly of of his own Irish ancestry describing the encounter as "a great day for the Irish".

Isaac Herzog's father, former Israeli President Chaim Herzog, grew up in Dublin, where he became Ireland’s bantamweight boxing champion.

His grandfather, Rabbi Yitzhak Isaac HaLevi Herzog, was rabbi of Dublin after the Irish declaration of independence.

President Herzog bestowed the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor upon the US leader at a ceremony in Jerusalem on July 14 in recognition of his 50 years of support for the country as a politician.

“I can say without hesitation that being known as a friend of Israel and receiving this award today is among the greatest honours of my career,” Mr Biden said.

The president said he would not avoid talking about human rights when he visits Saudi Arabia on the second leg of his Middle East trip and stressed that his position on the murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi was "absolutely" clear.

However he said the aim was to reorient – not rupture – a strategic relationship that has weathered many storms over eight decades.