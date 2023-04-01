Joe Biden could meet King Charles in Northern Ireland during Good Friday Agreement visit

The US President is ‘not expected’ to attend King Charles’ Coronation in May.

U.S. President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn as he returns to the White House. Pic: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images — © Getty Images

Joe Biden could meet King Charles as part of his visit to Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Biden is expected to fly into Northern Ireland on April 11 ahead of a day of engagements in Belfast on April 12, before travelling south to spend the remainder of the week in the Republic of Ireland.

As part of his visit to NI, Mr Biden could be set to meet King Charles on his day-and-a-half visit to Belfast, sources close to the president have told the Daily Telegraph.

It is believed US security services have visited Belfast in recent days to make preparations for Mr Biden’s trip, which may include visits to a university campus or Parliament Buildings.

The 80-year-old president is not expected to join dozens of heads of state for King Charles’ Coronation on May 6, according to sources close to the discussions.

A delegation is set to be sent in Mr Biden’s place, with First Lady Jill Biden understood to be leading the delegation.

Coronation guests have already been emailed by Buckingham Palace and told to “save the date” of the ceremony, with some asked to RSVP to the palace by Monday.

The event will be attended by heads of state from around the world, including from Ireland, France, Spain, Belgium, Japan, Hungary and Monaco. All three presidents of the EU – Ursula von der Leyen, Roberta Metsola and Charles Michel – will be there.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort. Pic: Chris Jackson/Getty Images — © Getty Images

The White House has told Britain’s representatives that Mr Biden intends to send a delegation, but he has not yet sent a formal response to Buckingham Palace.

One source close to discussions said there “may still be some efforts under way to see if Biden can be persuaded to come to the Coronation”, while another said his plan to decline was “not locked and loaded” and remained “technically in play”.

One senior US official indicated that no final decisions had been made.

White House officials have previously indicated that it was always “unlikely” Mr Biden would go to the Coronation. However, his decision to spend nearly a week in Ireland rather than attending is expected to lead to renewed criticism of his positions on Brexit.

Mr Biden’s administration has previously put pressure on Downing Street to resolve problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol, which were addressed by Mr Sunak’s Windsor Framework deal, announced last month.

The US president’s visit to Northern Ireland had been in doubt unless a resolution was reached over the protocol.

A source close to the Biden administration also pointed to his age, saying “foreign travel takes a fair amount out of him” and adding: “They try to restrict it to the essentials, and they may just think twice about crossing the Atlantic twice in quick succession.

"They may think that he came to the funeral, and that’s kind of enough.”