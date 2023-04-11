Joe Biden lands in Northern Ireland before heading to Belfast city centre hotel

US President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at RAF Aldergrove airbase in County Antrim, for his visit to the island of Ireland. Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA Wire — © PA

US President Joe Biden has landed in Northern Ireland as he begins his four-day visit to the island of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The president touched down at Belfast International Airport at around 9.20pm.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met Mr Biden off the plane.

Mr Biden then left in his motorcade before heading to his hotel in Belfast City Centre.

The US leader will give a speech at Ulster University tomorrow afternoon before travelling onwards to the Republic of Ireland for further events.

