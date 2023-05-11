Joe Biden says he came to Ireland to ‘make sure Brits didn’t screw around’

US President Joe Biden has told supporters he came to Ireland to “make sure the Brits didn’t screw around” during a speech in New York.

The Democratic National Committee Reception took place in a private residence on Wednesday.

Mr Biden, who joked about getting into trouble with the Catholic Church for the way he blesses himself these days, told those in attendance that the basic fundamental values in most ethnic communities are similar.

"I got to go back to Ireland for the — for the — the Irish Accords, to make sure they weren’t — the Brits didn’t screw around and Northern Ireland didn’t walk away from their commitments,” he began his speech.

The Commander In Chief reflected on going back to his mother’s ancestral home in Ballina, Co Mayo last month following his visit to Northern Ireland.

“And at 9:50 — 9:15, on a rainy night on the River Moy, in front of a cathedral, which it turned out they went back and dug up records showing my great-great-grandfather provided the bricks to build this — the — to hold up the steeple at — there were somewhere between 28- and 40,000 people in the rain standing there,” he continued.

“And I guess the point of it is this: We’ve all been through — and whether you’re Greek or Irish — you went through times when we weren’t respected very much, when we were treated — that we were somehow fundamentally different than other people.

“And it wasn’t just Irish or African Americans. A whole lot — a lot of people went through it.”

Moment US President Joe Biden forgets about visiting Ireland

Last month Irish premier Leo Varadkar insisted the strength of the UK-US relationship should never be underestimated as he was forced to reject claims that Joe Biden is anti-British.

“I don’t agree with that assessment, that’s certainly not my experience of President Biden or his administration,” he said.

A Home Office minister was also at pains to insist Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s interaction with the US president in Belfast involved “extensive discussions” on “broad” and “general” issues.

Dame Arlene Foster questioned whether Mr Biden snubbed the United Kingdom by not flying the Union flag on his official car while in Belfast – but later opted for the Irish tricolour in Dublin.

His official vehicle donned the US Stars and Stripes along with the presidential standard on the bonnet while in NI.

But as soon as he crossed the border the latter symbol on ‘The Beast’ – his high-security car – was switched to green, white and orange.

“I hope it’s not the case that he does not recognise Northern Ireland’s case within the United Kingdom which is, of course, part of the Good Friday Agreement,” Mrs Foster said.

“I think his administration should be asked – it would be very interesting to hear what the administration has to say.”

The former First Minister claimed Mr Biden has a history of “offending” unionists in Northern Ireland.

It followed a major gaffe during Mr Biden’s visit to Co Louth when he appeared to confuse the name of the New Zealand rugby team with a contentious War of Independence-era police force.

The White House has since clarified that Mr Biden meant to say the All Blacks instead of "the Black and Tans" during the speech.

But Dame Arlene doubled downed on her view that Mr Biden “hates the UK” and said the blunder “goes to his mindset in relation” to Irish history.