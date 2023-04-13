Joe Biden says ‘UK should be working closer with Ireland’ to support the people of NI

Handout photo issued by the Government of Ireland of US President Joe Biden addressing the Oireachtas Eireann, the national parliament of Ireland, at Leinster House in Dublin, on day three of his visit to the island of Ireland.Tony Maxwell/PA Wire — © PA

US President Joe Biden has said that the UK “should be working closer with Ireland” when it comes to supporting the people of Northern Ireland.

President Biden made the comments during his historic address to the Daíl, which he described as “one of the greatest honours” of his life.

Reflecting on discussions with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar earlier today, he spoke of “how Ireland and the United states can work together with the United Kingdom and the European Union to support the people of Northern Ireland”.

“I think that the United Kingdom should be working closer with Ireland in this endeavour. Political violence must never be allowed again to take hold on this island.” His remarks received applause from assembled politicians.

“Peace is precious. It still needs its champions. It still needs to be nurtured.”

The Good Friday Agreement, he said, had a “significant positive impact across the Republic of Ireland as well”.

Speaking at a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad, Mr Biden said his only regret about his speech was his mother was not there to see him speaking.

He said “now is the time” for Ireland and the United States to “make hope and history rhyme once more”. Mr Biden has said Ireland and America have stood together against Russia’s aggressions in Ukraine.

Joe Biden addressed the Dail on Thursday (Tony Maxwell/PA) — © Tony Maxwell

Mr Biden said Ireland has already been a voice for liberty because the country remembers the “terrible cost of war”.

He noted Ireland committed €170m in non-lethal aid to the Ukraine and the country’s commitment to tackle world hunger.

He said Ireland is working with the US and other states to hold Russia to account through significant sanctions.

Mr Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin thought he could break Nato and the EU.

However, he said Putin was wrong and the two institutions are stronger than ever.

“Today Ireland and the United States are standing together to oppose Russia’s brutal aggression and support the brave people of Ukraine.

“President Kennedy said 60 years ago, ‘Ireland pursues an independent course in foreign policy, but it is not neutral between liberty and tyranny and it never will be’ – thank you for that.

“Over the past year Ireland has proved him right, and stood proudly with the United States and partners around the world for liberty against tyranny. Ireland has committed more than 170 million euro in non-lethal aid to Ukraine, including vital protective gear, medical equipment, humanitarian support and aid to minimise the impacts of war on food insecurity and child malnutrition – you don’t forget, you got memories that go deep.

“As a member of the European Union, Ireland is working together with the United States and other partners to hold Russia accountable for its actions, including through significant sanctions and export control.”

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin thought countries would become divided, but “he was wrong”, adding: “Today, we’re more united and more determined than ever to defend the values that make us strong.”

Joe Biden told TDs and senators that “peace is precious” as he suggested the UK should be working more closely with the Republic of Ireland to support Northern Ireland.

Reflecting on discussions with the Taoiseach, he spoke of “how Ireland and the United states can work together with the United Kingdom and the European Union to support the people of Northern Ireland”.

Prior to his speech, the President apologised to Labour Senator Rebecca Moynihan’s newly born daughter Margot for forcing her to listen to a policy speech as she sat in the chamber with her mother.

He began his speech by noting he has a rugby ball in the Oval Office signed by the Irish team after they beat the All Blacks, he said with emphasis after his Black and Tans gaffe during his visit to Louth.

He also said he would rather have his children playing rugby rather than American football.

He said Barrack Obama and his own great grandfathers left Ireland around the same time and went on to be shoemakers in the US.

Mr Biden said they would not believe that bought their great grandchildren went on to become US Presidents.

He said he wanted to reflect on the strength of the relationship between IReland and the US and said most Irish emigrants did so with hope in their hearts and strength in their memories

He said he never met an American Irish man who doesn’t hope to see Ireland at some time in their life.

He said the journey of our ancestors expanded our imagination.

The President told a story about campaigning in Colorado and visiting an old train station which had plaques saying ‘no Irish’ on the walls.

He said his mother use to tell him “courage is the greatest virtue of all because without courage you can’t love with abandon”

He said as nations Ireland and the US have know hardship and division but also have had solace and sympathy.

He noted that when President John F Kennedy spoke in the Dáil in 1963 he honoured the 150,000 Irish who fought for the North in the American Civil War.

US President Joe Biden was praised for being a “faithful and supportive friend of Ireland” ahead of his Dáil address on day two of his visit to Ireland.

President Biden received a standing ovation as he entered the Dáil chamber.

He recalled returning to Carlingford on Wednesday, and the view over Carlingford Lough, “likely one of the last glimpses of Ireland my Finnegan ancestors saw as they gazed on their way out in what in those days was referred to as a coffin ship”.

He said Barack Obama’s ancestors had sailed from the same port five weeks earlier, adding: “The idea they both sailed for a new life, and thought their great-great-grandsons would both be president, I think, is really is a little bit of Irish malarky.”

He said talking about his Irish ancestry is “not to wax poetic about bygone days, but because of the story of my family’s journey and those who left and those who stayed is emblematic of the stories of so many Irish and American families”.

“These stories are the very heart of what binds Ireland and America together,” he said. “They speak to a history defined by our dreams, they speak to a present written by our shared responsibilities, and they speak to a future poised for unlimited shared possibilities.

“Today I’d like to reflect on the enduring strength of the connections between Ireland and the United States, a partnership for the ages.”

Joe Biden opened his address to a joint sitting of the Dail and Seanad by saying: “Well mom, you said it would happen.”

He went on to jokingly apologise to the infant daughter of Labour senator Rebecca Moynihan, who was in the chamber, for putting her through a policy speech, saying it is “as bad as what my children have been put through”.

He is the fourth US president to address the Irish Parliament after Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan and John F Kennedy.

“People of Ireland, it’s so good to be back in Ireland,” he said, making a remark in Irish which translates as: “I am home.”

He added: “I only wish I could stay longer.”

President Biden said the United States was “shaped by Ireland”, adding: “That’s a fact.”

“The values we share remain to this day, the core of our historic partnership between our people and our government,” the US president said.

Ireland’s support for Ukraine is "especially meaningful”, because Ireland carries “the moral authority with nations around the world,” Mr Biden said.

“Ireland’s always been a voice for liberty, global cooperation and the equality of all mankind. Because Ireland remembers the terrible cost of war.

“You built an international credibility as peacekeepers stepping up to continue to serve in the UN peacekeeping mission since Ireland’s first deployment in 1958. Because Ireland remembers what it means to have to flee home, leaving everything behind and begin again on foreign shores

“Because Ireland remembers painful hollows of the Great Hunger and here today you’re a global leader in food security as well.”

Joe Biden promised enduring US support for the peace process as he told TDs and senators that “Ireland’s story is no one’s to tell but its own”.

“The greatest peace dividend of the Good Friday Agreement is an entire generation of people, an entire generation of young people,” he said.

“Its hearts have been shaped not by grievances of the past, buy by confidence that there’s no checkpoints on your dreams. They’re writing a new future, a future of unlimited possibilities.

“For too long Ireland was talked about in the past tense,” Mr Biden said.

US President Biden was greeted by Ceann Comhairle Sean Ó Ferghaíl and Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann Jerry Buttimer before walking into Leinster House. President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, made a beeline for former Taoiseach and Mayo native Enda Kenny as he entered the Dáil chamber and the pair warmly shook hands.

The President gifted the Ceann Comhairle a Tiffany & Co. Round Pewter Tray with the Seal of the President of the United States while Mr Ó Fearghaíl presented Mr Biden with a signed book of poetry from Seamus Heaney.

Speaking in the Dáil chamber, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said Ireland and the US “enjoy a warm, close and mutually beneficial relationship”.

“It has been an enduring relationship built on shared values and shared economic interests, as well as a passion for politics and a love of culture,” he added. Mr Ó Fearghaíl said the President often speaks with pride of his ancestral roots in Louth and Mayo. He said the story of Ireland is “inextricably linked to emigration” adding that in many ways Mr Biden personified that journey.

“From the Famine times through to today, so many people left these shores in search of a better life in the United States and a remarkable 33 million Americans now claim Irish ancestry,” he said.

“The signatories of the 1916 Proclamation said that this very Republic came into being with the support of “its exiled children in America”. And how true that was,” he added.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl said through the years Irish emigrants supported Ireland economically and politically and never forgot the families they left behind.

“All through your political career, Mr President, you too have been a faithful and supportive friend of Ireland. You have been there, to quote the well-known song, “in sunshine or in shadow,’” he said.

“On this historic occasion — your Homecoming — we warmly welcome you back to your roots. From the bottom of our hearts we thank you for all you have done, and continue to do, for us here in Ireland,” he added.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl said the Ireland of today is a multicultural, progressive nation benefitting from an inflow of immigrants who arrived on our shores from across the world.

“They enrich our society and help us grow our economy, just like the Irish did in the United States in years gone by. They also challenge all of us to be better then we are and better than we think we can be,” he added.

He also noted the economic ties between the US and Ireland which included the creation of 370,000 jobs across technology, healthcare and financial services sectors.

“Less spoken about are the 650 Irish companies that operate across all 50 US States, employing 100,000 people and the fact that Ireland is the ninth largest source of foreign direct investment to the United States. Long may this bilateral investment continue,” he added.

He said the President’s visit to Northern Ireland is an important “statement of hope” for the region on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl also joked that Mr Biden knew how to draw a crowd looking around a packed Leinster House. “Afterwards I might get some tips from you on how to improve attendance here in this house,” the Ceann Comhairle said to laughter.

The Ceann Comhairle noted the attendance of former Taoisigh Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny in the chamber for the address along with former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams.

He welcomed Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly Alex Maskey, the Northern Leader of Sinn Fein Michelle O’Neill, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and Alliance Party leader Naomi Long.

In an apparent act of protest, Sinn Féin TD Chris Andrews took off his jumper to reveal a Palestine football jersey as President Biden entered the Dáil chamber to sustained applause and a standing ovation. Mr Andrews was among those who applauded Biden.

Presidents Biden and Higgins earlier on Thursday held a meeting after President Biden inspected the army guard at the Áras before introducing President Higgins to his delegation from the United States. At one point, he introduced a member of his staff as being from Boston, “an annex of Ireland”.

President Biden then went to Farmleigh House for a formal meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Following this meeting, President Biden made the short journey to Farmleigh House where he met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who thanked Mr Biden for his leadership on Ukraine.

President Biden said that there was “an opportunity to make serious progress” for Ireland as it “takes its place in the world” helping other nations with starvation and how “you’ve welcomed Ukrainians here and the leadership you’ve shown.

“It’s so good to be able to have this stronger and stronger relationship between the United States and Ireland. I think our values are the same and I think our concerns are the same,” President Biden said.

Leo Varadkar thanked President Biden for the US support of Ukraine, “because I never thought in my lifetime that we'd see a war of this nature happen in Europe again. Democracy and liberty and the things that we believe in are in retreat in large parts of the world and if it wasn't for American leadership, and if it wasn't for America and Europe working together, I don't know what kind of world we live in,” the Taoiseach said.

In a statement after their meeting, President Higgins said the pair discussed the Good Friday Agreement and the need for continued work to build on and strengthen the Peace Process in Northern Ireland. They also discussed the contribution of the Irish in America to American society, “as well as the challenges which members of the diaspora continue to face”.

“The Irish people are very conscious of our strong connection to President Biden and I was pleased to acknowledge the warmth of the welcome which President Biden has already received in Louth and which I have no doubt he will receive tomorrow in Mayo, the two counties of his own closest heritage.

“It is timely that President Biden is visiting not only on the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, but also in the year that marks the 60th anniversary of the visit of President John F. Kennedy to Ireland in June 1963,” President Higgins said in a statement after their meeting.

The Presidents also discussed President Biden’s continuing support for the trade union movement, “as well as his work to ensure sustainable change and transformation and a green transition through his economic policies, including in the automotive industry and investment in infrastructure expenditure.

“I was also pleased to once again have the opportunity to discuss Irish artistic and cultural works with President Biden, and in particular our shared interest in Patrick Kavanagh - one of our greatest Irish poets whose work is so familiar to Irish migrants, in particular evoking, as it does, fields left behind and a spirit seeking freedom,” President Higgins said.

A large-scale security operation was in place across central Dublin as the president’s lengthy motorcade swept across the city to Phoenix Park to meet with Irish President Michael D Higgins at his official residence.

Members of the Irish Defence Forces and a military band formed up outside Áras an Úachtaráin for Mr Biden’s arrival earlier today.

There were cheers from onlookers at US President Joe Biden’s motorcade entered the Phoenix Park.

Arriving at Áras an Úachtaráin, the official residence of Irish President Michael D Higgins, Mr Biden emerged wearing sunglasses and a broad smile as he walked the red carpet to be met by Mr Higgins and his wife Sabine.

It is Mr Biden’s third visit to the residence, but his first as president.

He was taken to the drawing room to meet Tanaiste Micheal Martin and Ireland’s first female secretary-general to the president, Orla O’Hanrahan.

Apparently taken back by the beauty of Áras an Úachtaráin, President Biden told reporters: “I’m not going home. Isn’t this an incredible place? All you American reporters, it’s just like the White House, right?”.“I wonder if my great grandchildren will be back here to climb this tree,” Mr Biden said, to which Ms Higgins told him: “It will be here for 500 years”.

President Biden then rang the peace bell to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and said he “was learning a lot from being with the President [Higgins].

"It sounds silly but all the Irish-American people that never got a chance to come home..so it’s always great to have an excuse to come back,” Mr Biden said.

Mr Biden remembered both his and Barack Obama’s great, great grandfathers, who both left from Carlingford Lough in the 1840s, and whose descendants both became US presidents. “That’s the Irish for you,” he said.

Asked by US reporters about the leaking of confidential material from the US intelligence community, Mr Biden said he was “concerned the leak happened,” but added that he believed there was nothing “contemporaneous” in the leaks.

Mr Biden is expected to set out a “shared vision” for the future of US-Irish relations when he address both houses of the Oireachtas later, part of a series of ceremonies and honours to be held for the world leader.

President Biden has arrived at Farmleigh for a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, where he will be invited to watch a sports demonstration by young Gaelic games players.

Nine members of the US Congress, one senator and Mr Biden’s sister Valerie and son Hunter will attend the event, as well as former Irish president Mary McAleese, two former Taoisigh, Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny, Northern Ireland political leaders and Larysa Gerasko, ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland.

Mr Biden, who is on a four-day trip to the island, will attend a banquet in his honour at Dublin Castle hosted by Taoiseach Mr Varadkar in the evening.

The White House said Northern Ireland and Ukraine would top the agenda as Mr Biden meets Mr Higgins and Mr Varadkar, with US National Security Council senior director Amanda Sloat telling reporters that his Oireachtas address will refer to areas of close partnership between both countries and “setting out a shared vision for the future”.

Mr Biden will be accompanied to the Irish Parliament by Marie Heaney, the widow of his favourite poet, Seamus Heaney.